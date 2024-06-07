Trèsind Studio ranks #13 in World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:08 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM

Trèsind Studio, an Indian restaurant located in St. Regis Gardens, Dubai, proudly announces its recognition as the 13th best restaurant in the world at the prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 awards held in Las Vegas.

Chef Himanshu Saini

This monumental achievement marks a proud moment for both India and Dubai's F&B industry, showcasing the global appeal and excellence of Indian cuisine. Trèsind Studio, led by Chef Himanshu Saini, is celebrated for its innovative approach to traditional Indian flavours, creating an immersive dining experience that has captivated food enthusiasts worldwide.

Chef Saini commented, "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for elevating Indian cuisine. We are honored to bring this accolade to Dubai and proud to represent Indian culinary arts on the global stage."

Passion F&B, the parent company of Trèsind Studio, is a visionary hospitality group founded by Bhupender Nath. The company is renowned for its commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation in the culinary arts. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Passion F&B has introduced unique dining concepts such as Trèsind Studio, Trèsind, Carnival by Trèsind, Avatara, Maison De Curry, Bistro Aamara, Revelry, and A Cappella, operating across Dubai and India.

Nath remarked, "We are thrilled and humbled by Trèsind Studio's recognition. Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of culinary excellence and to bring the richness of Indian cuisine to the global forefront. This accolade is a significant milestone in our journey." Trèsind Studio's journey of redefining Indian gastronomy continues to inspire and set new benchmarks in the culinary world. The restaurant is committed to offering an unparalleled dining experience, blending tradition with modernity in a unique and memorable way.

For more information, visit Trèsind Studio or World's 50 Best.