Trade with professionals at Financial Markets Online's live event in Dubai
If you want to trade like a professional, Financial Markets Online has you covered.
The UK's number one forex education platform is now branching out to host live forex trading events where you can learn alongside experts. E-learning can be highly effective, but there is nothing quite like a live event. These trusted professionals can show you the ropes at this exciting, full-day event in Dubai.
Financial Markets Online has more than 15,000 members worldwide and has been featured by the Financial Times, Reuters, Nasdaq, Yahoo!Finance, and more. Their usual offerings include an FX Fast Track Course, a 3-day Forex Masterclass, and an Advanced Training Course. Traders of all levels of experience are encouraged to enroll in Financial Markets Online's courses to brush up on new strategies or to learn everything about trading from start to finish. The platform provides all types of support like one-on-one training, live trading webinars, and live trading ideas.
One of Financial Markets Online's stand-out opportunities is its live trading events. The company hosts live trading days in a variety of cities to give traders the chance to meet the senior team and learn from the best in real-time. Financial Markets Online has the only team that will trade real money live in front of an audience in the world. Live trading days provide a unique opportunity to watch expert traders implement strategies with high stakes and real risks involved. However, live trading days are also designed to showcase simple and relatively low-risk situations, so the excitement never outweighs the educational content.
Over the day, you will learn all the key components to trading success like strategy, mindset, and entry techniques. Two expert traders will speak on their routines and high-profit strategies that have made them successful. Trader training and education will take place in the morning to introduce the audience to strategies and market trends they will need for the live trading demonstration. The second half of the day will be devoted to live trading, where the learning will continue. During the day, coffee and a buffet lunch will be provided, and there will be several breaks for networking and mingling. Many of Financial Markets Online’s clients based in the UAE will be in attendance and eager to talk about their experiences with the company and with trading in general. This is an amazing opportunity for anyone hoping to connect with a community of traders in the area.
Financial Markets Online is always excited to bring new students into the fold, providing more people with the opportunity to earn passive income. Financial independence has never been more important or harder to achieve. With Financial Markets Online, you are in good hands that will elevate you to success. The trusted professionals presenting this live event will help you take back control of your financial future. Sign up for the Financial Markets Online live trading event at SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai on February 28 to get trading advice from the global leader in financial education.