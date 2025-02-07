TopTop expands its reach in the Middle East market with tailored gaming event in Saudi Arabia

This January, the newly-launched Jackaroo Championship has garnered widespread attention among Saudi Arabia's mini-game enthusiasts.

Hosted by the popular social gaming app TopTop, the online tournament rewarded nearly 5,000 participants with STC prepaid vouchers, with the number of winners expected to increase.

In response to the overwhelming passion from players, TopTop has officially announced plans to continue the Jackaroo Championship. The event will feature multiple reward options to cater to the diverse preferences of its growing player base, escalating the excitement and engagement surrounding the competition.

This seemingly 'One Small Step' in TopTop's expansion efforts within the Mena region reflects a broader and more profound trend, under which the exploration of gaming-related business opportunities in this region is steadily evolving into a highly valuable and long-term growth avenue.

In recent years, gaming has captured the attention of Middle Eastern residents. Data from Statista reveals that per capita spending on games in Middle Eastern countries was approximately $270, which was double that of the United States in 2021.

This growing enthusiasm isn’t limited to individuals; many Mena governments are also actively investing in the gaming industry. Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has made significant investments in gaming giants like Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts (EA).

Additionally, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) established the Savvy Games Group, which aimed to foster its domestic gaming industry and enhance global investment within the realm.

Amid these trends, numerous gaming products tailored to the Mena market have emerged, with TopTop standing out as a prime example.

This social gaming platform has gained traction over the past two years, earning positive feedback from users in Gulf countries and Turkey. Public reports reveal that TopTop achieved an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of over 100% in the first half of 2024 and was featured in Apple’s App Store recommendations for users across multiple Mena countries in May 2024.

Data.ai statistics reveal that as of September 2024, TopTop (Android) ranked among the top 10 best-selling games in 15 countries, predominantly within the Mena region, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have emerged as key markets in TopTop’s latest expansion efforts. The platform now offers a range of casual games, including popular titles like Candy Boom, Uno, Dominoes, and Okey. According to Data.ai, as of September 20, 2024, TopTop ranked among the top five apps in Turkey’s board games category. Since July 2024, the platform has actively engaged with local audiences through online and offline channels. In its "4th Player Wanted" campaign, TopTop teamed up with popular Turkish singer Ece Seçkin, who composed and performed the platform's official theme song. This widely acclaimed music video has garnered 700,000+ views on YouTube. This campaign was further amplified with out-of-home advertising at Şişli Metro Station and on public buses across Istanbul.

This evolving landscape holds promise for Mena users as more developers recognize their needs and craft engaging gaming experiences specifically for them.