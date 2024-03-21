Top altcoins not to miss during Q1, 2024: Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Pullix (PLX)

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 4:46 PM

In the ever-evolving realm of cryptocurrency, investors are keeping a close eye on Avalanche (AVAX) and Fantom (FTM), two altcoins that have recently shown impressive upward momentum. These coins have experienced significant upswings in recent trading sessions, signalling the potential for even greater gains in the upcoming rally. Additionally, Pullix (PLX) has emerged as a notable player in the market, dominating charts with a remarkable 320 per cent surge following the conclusion of its initial coin offering (ICO).

Avalanche (AVAX) has seen a notable surge in value, with its year-to-date (YTD) price increase reaching an impressive 145%. This surge reflects a bullish sentiment among investors, with AVAX poised for further growth. Moreover, recent gains in AVAX's price trajectory indicate a positive outlook, with analysts predicting potential highs of $67.77 by the end of 2024.

Similarly, Fantom (FTM) has experienced significant growth, boasting an 88.4 per cent increase in value over the past month. With positive trends observed across daily, weekly, monthly, and annual charts, FTM has garnered attention as a promising investment opportunity. Analysts predict FTM's price to break above the $1 mark soon, solidifying its position as a valuable asset in the crypto market.

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) has captured the spotlight with its innovative platform and impressive post-ICO performance. With a surge of 320%, PLX has demonstrated strong market demand and investor confidence. Its unique features, including solutions to liquidity and security challenges, have positioned PLX as a frontrunner in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

As investors assess their options in the dynamic crypto landscape, careful consideration of the price performance and potential of AVAX, FTM, and PLX is crucial. While each altcoin presents unique opportunities for growth, thorough research and analysis are essential to making informed investment decisions.

Avalanche (AVAX) experienced a notable surge in its value which has resulted in a bullish overall outlook for its future. The year-to-date (YTD) price increase for the Avalanche crypto was by 145%.

However, the Avalanche price also experienced substantial gains during the past week as well, as it moved from a low point of $37.78 to a maximum value of $44.30. At this rate of growth, it is primed to reach new heights, and according to the Avalanche price prediction, it will climb as high as $67.77 by the end of 2024.

Fantom (FTM) Grows 88.4 per cent in a month – Price to break above $1 Soon

Fantom (FTM) also experienced a notable increase in its value and is green across the daily, weekly, monthly and annual charts. Moreover, the year-to-date (YTD) spike for the Fantom price was by 67.7 per cent, and in the past month alone, it's up 88.4 per cent.

In addition, the Fantom crypto has increased by 39.2% in the past week as it moved from $0.45 to $0.72 during the previous week. With all of this in mind, according to the Fantom price prediction it will end the year at $1.16.

Pullix (PLX) grows 320 per cent and can surge As much as 100x following its launch

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming platform that will completely change how traders interact with DeFi by introducing a wide range of innovative features and combining the best elements of CEXs and DEXs within a single, unified platform.

It will solve liquidity and security issues and can create a transparent trading experience. Holders can stake their PLX into the automated market makers (AMMs) to get a portion of the platform’s revenue, and there’s even a token burn mechanic implemented. All of this is accessible without the need to undergo a KYC procedure.

The PLX crypto got listed on top of Uniswap and has already surged 320% following the completion of its presale. Moreover, this altcoin got listed on XT.com and will also see a listing on BitMart on March 7, 2024. As a result, analysts are projecting a 100x price upswing. The presale raised $9.5 million after selling 120 million PLX as well.

Summary

It's clear that Avalanche and Fantom have both experienced a significant level of growth during the past trading sessions. In the meantime, Pullix has been pulling ahead, and could soon reach new heights and even lead the next market rally with its bullish overall momentum.

For more information regarding Pullix see the links below:

Visit Pullix