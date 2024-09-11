Timeleft’s weekly ‘Dinner with Strangers’ launches in Dubai

With the participation of 17 technology partners, MXD will highlight cutting-edge, seamlessly integrated solutions powered by Milestone’s expertise
Timeleft, a global social initiative, is transforming how people connect through its signature event, ‘Dinner with Strangers.’ Every Wednesday, this unique experience brings together six strangers for a face-to-face meal, fostering new friendships, partnerships, and even mentorship opportunities.
Since its global launch in Portugal in May 2023, Timeleft has attracted over 700,000 participants and is quickly reshaping the social scene in major cities like Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sydney, and more. This month, the initiative made its Dubai debut with overwhelming success.
Dubai's first two dinners brought together over 100 attendees eager to immerse themselves in a real-world connection, with many expressing their desire to return for future events. Mariam, a 25-year-old from Iraq, shared her excitement, saying, “Honestly, it was a wonderful experience. Very well-curated, from the group dynamics to the dinner itself. The food was also really good! I’d definitely do it again!”
Timeleft's appeal lies in its straightforward, well-organised approach. Participants complete a short quiz upon registration, which helps match them with others who share similar interests or backgrounds. They only discover their dining venue on the day of the event, adding a sense of adventure to the experience.
Karim, a 34-year-old from Lebanon, praised the accuracy of the matchmaking process: “This was surprisingly good. The group was authentic, and I had a great time. I would definitely try this again!”
Timeleft's mission is to cultivate genuine, screen-free interactions that help individuals form deeper connections. Whether it's friendship, mentorship, or business partnerships, these dinners provide an ideal platform for creating lasting relationships in a relaxed, social setting.
Interested in Joining a Dinner?
Timeleft dinners take place every Wednesday around the Dubai Mall, Financial District, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah with new zones opening in the near future!
To attend a dinner, you can choose between a single ticket or a membership.
Sign up now on Timeleft’s website or by downloading the mobile app available on Apple Store and Play Store.
