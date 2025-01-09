Ticmint partners with the Badminton Association of India for Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025: A game-changer in ticketing

Ticmint, the next-generation ticketing platform, has secured a major partnership with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) as the exclusive ticketing partner for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025. This collaboration marks a key milestone in Ticmint’s journey to revolutionise the ticketing experience, positioning the company as a dominant player capable of supporting both major global events and smaller local gatherings.

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025, one of the premier events on the BWF World Tour, will take place from January 14–19, 2025, at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. As a Super 750 event, it will feature top international badminton talent. For the first time, the tournament will offer a fully seated experience, allowing fans to select their preferred seats directly through Ticmint’s platform.s

Ticmint’s partnership with BAI showcases the platform’s commitment to transforming the ticketing industry. The founders’ vision is to streamline the ticketing process, offering seamless, personalised experiences for fans while addressing challenges like ticket scalping and counterfeit tickets through cutting-edge technology. By collaborating with key event organisers and government entities, Ticmint aims to tackle the unregulated resale market, ensuring a secure and transparent ticketing process.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Ticmint for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025. This collaboration brings a new level of convenience and engagement for fans," said Sanjay Mishra, general secretary of BAI. "With Ticmint’s platform, fans will have an easy, hassle-free experience, from booking tickets to enjoying world-class badminton action."

At the heart of Ticmint’s offering is its white-label solution, designed for venues, SMBs, enterprises, clubs, and organisations. This customisable solution allows event organisers to deliver a branded ticketing experience, providing flexibility while ensuring top-tier support. Whether it’s a global sports event or a local gathering, Ticmint’s scalable platform can meet the needs of events of any size.

Ticmint was founded with a mission to innovate the event ticketing space. By providing an advanced, seamless platform that integrates premium support and cutting-edge technology, Ticmint aims to enhance the event experience for both organisers and attendees.

As Ticmint co-founder Omar Sarieddine explains, "Our platform is built to evolve with the demands of the market, and our collaboration with BAI is a perfect example of how we can cater to large-scale events like the Yonex-Sunrise India Open while also supporting smaller, local events. We are determined to not only elevate the ticketing experience but also to solve the challenges in the unregulated resale market, ensuring transparency and fairness for all."

Ticmint’s advanced technology ensures that digital tickets replace the traditional, cumbersome methods of ticket distribution, eliminating issues like fraud, scalping, and long queues. Fans will benefit from a personalised experience that allows them to select and book their seats, with the added convenience of receiving real-time updates and digital tickets that simplify venue entry.

Key benefits for fans of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 Exclusive online ticketing: All tickets for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 will be available exclusively through Ticmint’s platform.

Personalised booking: Fans can select their seats, ensuring an enhanced, tailored experience.

Seamless access: Digital tickets simplify entry and eliminate long lines.

Real-Time updates: Fans will receive live updates on schedules, offers, and event details. The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 partnership with BAI is just the beginning for Ticmint. The company is poised for rapid growth, with its vision of becoming a global leader in ticketing technology. Ticmint is committed to solving critical issues in the ticketing industry, using its innovative platform to address the unregulated resale market and provide a secure, transparent experience for both event organizers and attendees. "Our platform is not just about selling tickets. It’s about creating a seamless, fully customized experience for every event, big or small," says Sarieddine. "Through technology, collaboration with event organisers, and strategic partnerships with government entities, we aim to set a new standard in event ticketing and reshape the way fans engage with their favourite events." Whether it's large international tournaments or intimate local events, Ticmint is proving that it has the technology, scalability, and vision to serve the diverse needs of the global events market.

Be part of the future of event ticketing. Book your tickets now for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 on Ticmint’s platform and experience the difference.