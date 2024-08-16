Thumbay University Hospital’s mega health and dental camp screens over 1,000 patients

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM

More than 1,000 individuals benefited from Thumbay University Hospital’s mega medical and dental camp at the Al Jurf branch in Ajman. The comprehensive health event featured back-to-school screenings and flu vaccinations, alongside consultations with specialists in various fields, including cardiology, internal medicine, general surgery, dental, gynecology, pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology, family medicine, urology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and pulmonology. Additionally, attendees received free medical screenings such as as blood sugar tests, ECGs, ultrasounds, eye checkups, blood pressure measurements, and BMI screenings, as well as discounts on dental procedures and radiology services.

The camp was officially inaugurated by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, in the presence of dignitaries such as captain Musabeh Khalifa Alhemrani Alshamsi from Ajman Police and Jamila Al Noiemi, director of member relations and support department at Ajman Chamber. This event highlighted the strengthened partnership between Ajman Police Headquarters and Thumbay Group, aimed at promoting general security awareness and enhancing community well-being.

"As a comprehensive healthcare network, we recognise our significant role in influencing societal health. We believe this initiative will motivate individuals to embrace healthier habits while also offering expert guidance and support for early intervention and effective management of health issues,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division.

In addition to consultations across various specialties, many attendees at the mega camp sought discounts on dental care and physiotherapy services. "Since its inception in 2020, Thumbay University Hospital has served thousands of individuals, and we are committed to continuing this support through our humanitarian initiative. We offer comprehensive care packages, featuring specialist doctors and advanced facilities. Alongside our specialist medical departments, Thumbay Medicity boasts a top-notch dental hospital and physical rehabilitation services. We also accept all major insurance cards at our facility. Following this mega medical and dental camp, we are pleased to continue serving the community and strive to be the preferred family hospital for all healthcare needs,” he added.