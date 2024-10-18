Thumbay Healthcare celebrates milestone of over 90,000 deliveries

In honour of its achievement of over 90,000 deliveries, Thumbay University Hospital, UAE’s largest private academic hospital owned and managed by Thumbay Group, hosted a special event. The festive occasion took place at the Thumbay Medicity located in Al Jurf, Ajman, offering an evening filled with joy, laughter, and memorable experiences for the attendees present.

Since the first delivery in January 2003, Thumbay Healthcare has successfully conducted over 90,000 deliveries, significantly contributing to its growth and establishing itself as the UAE’s most sought-after family hospital for maternity care.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, along with Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Healthcare. Attendees had the chance to participate in a raffle draw, with five winners receiving surprise gifts aimed at enhancing their parenting experience. A dedicated photo booth was available for families to create personalized keepsakes. Additionally, parents received vouchers for a health check-up valued at Dh3,499, available for Dh399, as well as a free dental consultation.

"As we commemorate the remarkable achievement of 90,000 deliveries within our hospital family, we recognise the profound honour of being part of these significant milestones in the lives of so many. It is a privilege to support the early development of each child, who represents the hope for a healthier and brighter future. Together with their families, we take pride in witnessing the growth, milestones, and vast potential that these new lives will contribute to our community. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional care and nurturing the next generation, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive," said Akbar Moideen.

The hospital also offers an affordable maternity package, further enhancing its commitment to accessible and quality care for families. Maternity package at Thumbay University Hospital includes consultations with specialist gynaecologists, free delivery booking, and antenatal classes. Priced at Dh5,499 for normal deliveries and Dh 8,999 for C-section deliveries, the package is designed to diagnose, monitor, and prevent health issues, promoting healthier lifestyles for expectant mothers.