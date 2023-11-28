Thumbay Group to venture into veterinary clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, labs for veterinary services

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 7:21 PM

In a historic move towards advancing veterinary care and embracing the principles of One Health across the Middle Eastern region, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Royal Veterinary College (RVC), University of London. The signing ceremony took place at an international conference hosted by Gulf Medical University, titled 'One Health: The Future of Veterinary Education', held at the Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman, on November 23.

The event, graced by chief guest major general Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, director of Dubai Mounted Police and general manager of Dubai Racing Club, featured esteemed guests of honour, including Priv. Doz. Dr. Habil U Werenery, Scientific Director of the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory, and Dr Syed Kamaal Pasha, director of the Emirates Camel Center. Presiding over the conference was Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, who delivered the keynote address.

Speaking at the event, Dr Moideen emphasised the importance of global collaboration in advancing veterinary care. He stated: "This conference represents a significant step forward in establishing international partnerships and shaping the future of veterinary care under the principles of One Health across the Middle Eastern region. Thumbay Group led Gulf Medical University is set to make a foray into veterinary healthcare, with plans to establish clinics in Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai by the first half of 2024. Additionally, the group aims to promptly establish veterinary hospitals as part of its commitment to advancing veterinary care, research and healthcare practices across the UAE."

The MoU signifies the commitment of both institutions to collaborate on various academic and research initiatives, exchange programs, and joint projects that will contribute to the advancement of veterinary science. The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, territorial understanding, and collaborative research efforts between Gulf Medical University and Royal Veterinary College, ultimately benefiting students, faculty, and the broader community.

Prof Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At the outset, my sincere gratitude goes to Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, whose visionary leadership has spearheaded these initiatives. These endeavors highlight Dr. Moideen's significant contributions to shaping the future of health professions education and nurturing a community of learners dedicated to excellence and innovation."

Professor Stuart Reid, president and principal, Royal College of Veterinary, University of London, stated: "One Health is a collaborative, multi-sectoral, and trans-disciplinary approach—working at the local, regional, national, and global levels—with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognising the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. Collaborating with Gulf Medical University, we aim to share knowledge and skills, advancing veterinary research, education, and healthcare worldwide. The problems we face at the intersection of environmental, animal, and human health are complex. By working together, we can find solutions, thus, making a positive impact on the health and learning of our global community."

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both institutions, including faculty members, researchers, and administrative staff.