Three Tips for First-Time Eyeglasses Buyers
Heading to the eye doc isn't high on most folks' favourite list.
Be it booking that dreaded appointment, getting your eyes dilated, or the whole rigmarole of picking out new lenses, shopping for eyeglasses shouldn't be a time-sink or a drag.
Shopping online smooths out the process but tosses in a few curveballs for newbies who might not know the ropes.
Finding the right pair of frames
Once you've got that prescription from your eye doctor, you might start pondering which frames are your jam.
First thing first: think about the style you're going for. Glasses come in a wild array of shapes and sizes, just like their lenses. Chasing a sleek, modern aesthetic with rectangular or square lenses? Or maybe a vintage, ornate flair with circular or oval lenses? Mull over how you want them to look and how they'll sit on your face.
Luckily, most big online eyeglass retailers have "try-it-on" features. You can upload a selfie and see how the glasses look before ordering. Using this tech helps you figure out what suits you best and saves you the hassle of boxing up returns and waiting for new frames to arrive.
Ensuring the glasses fit properly
An additional thing to note when purchasing eyeglasses is to ensure that the length and width of the frames are adequate for your face shape. Though this is most easily determined with an in-person visit, repeat buyers will likely be familiar with the number of configurations on the side of the frames. This configuration includes the lens width, the bridge width, and the temple length. An example of this configuration would be 47 (the lens width) - 19 (the bridge width) - 140 (the temple length.)
Knowing these measurements will ensure your glasses fit properly on your face. The temple length is especially important to know, as it will determine whether or not your glasses will fit on your ears properly.
Choosing your retailer
Opting to buy glasses in person has its perks, like trying them on and getting advice from an eyeglass expert. But if you go the online route, you often find a bigger variety waiting for you.
A nifty way to pick an eyeglass retailer is by checking out their selection. Most places offer a boatload of colours, shapes, and styles. Some even have a "fit and style" quiz to help you figure out what you might like. Others offer custom frames with cool features like hydrophobic coatings, anti-reflective layers, or lighter-weight options.
No matter how you decide to buy your glasses, making sure you get a good feel for your new frames and lenses is key. If you've got questions about your prescription, don't hesitate to ask your eye doctor. They're there to help you make the best, most informed choice.