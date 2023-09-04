Three priorities for tomorrow’s smart hospitals

Rikki Jennings

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 2:45 PM

It’s true. The pandemic was a major accelerant for technology adoption across acute care environments. Zebra Technologies‘ Global Healthcare Vision Study confirmed this. A resounding 85 per cent of decision-makers reported that their hospital accelerated the use of technology and are increasing investments in mobility, locationing and automation solutions.

But more must be done, especially if hospitals want to maximise staff efficiency. A majority of executives and clinicians around the world agree.

The healthcare sector is one of high stakes, vulnerable to the effects of crises ranging from epidemics to natural disasters. For example, Zebra’s Global Healthcare Vision Study found that in Europe, 85 per cent of clinicians agreed that preventing the spread of infection is of great concern among hospital staff, the highest of all four regions surveyed.

These extraordinary events increase pressure on existing pain points in care delivery, operations, and the supply chain, leading to equipment and medication shortages, inefficiency on the hospital floor, labour shortages and staff burnout that can result in less than optimum levels of patient care. While Covid-19 may be the most significant global public health crisis of our time, it certainly will not be the last.

Moving forward, the goal is to develop smarter, more connected hospitals to encourage the enhanced communication, agility, transparency, and resiliency needed to succeed even in times of uncertainty. All clinical, non-clinical and patient workflows need to be well-orchestrated – even automated. Healthcare supply chains, hospital supply rooms, and critical care environments must also be better managed than they are today.

To effectively harness resources – including patient, staff, assets, and data – hospitals must first increase their operational visibility and virtual collaboration capabilities. So, the focus for the next year or two lies squarely on three unique but interrelated priorities: real-time intelligence, expanded clinical mobility, and improved asset monitoring and tracking.

Supercharging Hospital Operations with Real-Time Intelligence

Every minute counts in a hospital environment, and staff have little time to waste. With so many patients to serve and not enough clinicians to do so, knowing exactly where staff, patients, assets, and inventory are located is crucial to making in-the-moment decisions.

Yet, 65 per cent of clinicians currently feel staff spend too much time searching for medical equipment and supplies. Additionally, 52 per cent of decision-makers admit accessing information and patient data in real time is a challenge at their hospital.

The smart hospital of the future will lean heavily on locationing and automation to keep up with increased demand without compromising the quality of patient care. Understanding usage patterns helps predict requirements for future scenarios and helps support more accurate and timely billing.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes more sophisticated, technologies like radio frequency identification (RFID) and real-time location systems (RTLS) are becoming more accessible. All hospitals can now track the movement of staff, patients, and equipment, along with the availability of rooms and supplies if they want to – and they do. Around 75 per cent of decision-makers say they plan to implement locationing technologies to keep a closer eye on everything from patients and their specimens to staff compliance.

When integrated with mobility solutions and other intelligence-driven technologies, hospitals can achieve an optimised information ecosystem, improving operating room and emergency room orchestration, automating patient flow to better allocate resources for those with immediate needs, and freeing up staff to focus on the patient. Greater visibility also offers a better handle on inventory and supply chain management, helping to safeguard against the shortages and expirations many hospitals have recently experienced.

Mobility’s (Now Greater) Purpose

Clinicians need powerful devices in hand to share and receive intelligence within the hospital's four walls – and to connect with care team members across the facility or in the field in ambulances. According to Zebra’s study, 55 per cent of clinicians say connecting hospital systems for better communication between workers is a top challenge at their hospital. The answer, for many of these healthcare organisations, is enhanced mobility: 84 per cent of clinicians and executives agree the quality of patient care improves with access to collaboration tools and healthcare applications.

As a result, hospital mobility priorities have evolved as much as they have expanded in the last four years. In 2017, healthcare leaders were focusing investments on bedside nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and others who frequently needed to access electronic health records (EHR) and coordinate care for hospital patients. Today, the priority – at least in hospitals – is to give nurses providing urgent and critical care in emergency rooms, operating rooms, and intensive care units the tools they need to better execute time-sensitive tasks and manage patient surges.

The expectation is that all types of clinical staff will be almost equally equipped to support patients and improve the efficiency of hospital operations by 2022.

However, hospital leaders understand that every staff member must be reachable, responsive, and able to report the status of their tasks if hospitals want to better manage the supply chain, orchestrate room turnover logistics, ensure accurate billing, and more. So, at least seven in 10 executives say they plan to extend mobile device implementations to nearly every department in the next year, including IT, housekeeping, patient transport, supply chain/inventory management and food services.

They aren’t just giving them any device, though. About half say they will be providing employees with hospital-owned devices intended specifically for clinical environments with healthcare applications.

While some hospitals have allowed staff to use their own devices at work in the past and several initially invested in consumer-grade smartphones and tablets to test mobile applications in clinical settings, many are discovering that these devices cannot stand up to the needs of today’s acute care environment. Zebra’s Healthcare Vision Study revealed that healthcare-ready device usage is becoming preferred to consumer-grade alternatives, with almost half (49 per cent) of surveyed decision-makers reporting they provide hospital staff with enterprise-grade devices.

This is encouraging news, as mobile devices purpose-built for healthcare give clinical and non-clinical staff the functionality they need, to tackle the task at hand without compromising on cybersecurity or patient privacy. These devices can also withstand the constant cleaning and disinfecting required to help reduce the risk of infection, which is of great concern among clinicians (75 per cent) and hospital executives (81 per cent).

Expanding the Reach and Impact of Virtual Collaboration

The Covid-19 pandemic was a critical call to action for hospitals: care models must change. Doctors and nurses must be able to consult with other clinicians who are physically distanced – whether outside an infectious patient’s room or in an ambulance inbound to the emergency room. They must also be able to update more charts, issue more prescriptions, process more lab tests, and give every patient the quality care they deserve without burning out.

So, forward-thinking hospital decision-makers are exploring ways to make operations more predictive, rather than reactive, and they’re turning to artificial intelligence (AI), prescriptive analytics, and other advanced technologies for help.

AI-powered devices can empower staff to remotely monitor and react to patients by checking and reporting vitals regularly. If something is wrong, they can send alerts to clinicians’ mobile devices. This is also beneficial from a safety perspective, as it can help limit the number of times clinical staff must enter infectious patients’ rooms.

Predictive operations also make it easier to improve workflow management, by helping decision-makers – or automated systems – assign the right tasks to the right people at the right time.

In other words, if thoughtfully selected and implemented, technology solutions can make hospital operations more straightforward and intuitive. Staff will no longer be compelled to default to less efficient workarounds. With smarter, more connected systems in place, nurses, doctors, and non-clinical staff on the front lines will have the intelligence and resources they need to consistently deliver quality patient care without compromising their own well-being.

— Rikki Jennings is the chief nursing informatics officer at Zebra Technologies.