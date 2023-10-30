Threads of Tradition and Modernity: Türkiye's Fashion Journey

Discover Türkiye's diverse fashion narrative that blends rich traditions with contemporary creativity, a reflection of its unique geographic and cultural position

Modanisa Modest Fashion Week/21 April 2019, Istanbul, Turkey: Runway at Modest Fashion Week at Zorlu Center.

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 4:18 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 4:20 PM

Fashion in Türkiye beautifully intertwines the nation's rich cultural heritage with a vibrant contemporary edge. As a bridge between Europe and Asia, Türkiye's fashion scene is a fascinating blend of diverse influences, reflecting its unique position geographically and historically.

On one hand, traditional Turkish attire reflects the country's rich history. Elements like the kaftan, a flowing robe-like garment, and the fez, a distinctive hat, showcase the Ottoman Empire's influence on fashion. On the other hand, modern textiles are renowned for their intricate patterns and craftsmanship, with textiles like the luxurious Turkish silk playing a prominent role.

Heaven For Fashion Enthusiasts

Türkiye's fashion landscape is as diverse as its people. Each region of the country has its own unique style and clothing traditions. For example, the people of the Southeastern region, known as Şanlıurfa, are known for their vividly coloured clothing and intricate embroidery, while those in the Black Sea region favour more practical attire, like raincoats, trench coats and rubber boots.

In contemporary Türkiye, fashion trends draw inspiration from both European and Asian elements. Istanbul, with its bustling streets and stylish locals, is at the heart of Türkiye's modern fashion scene. Here, you'll find a fusion of Western-style clothing alongside traditional Turkish elements.

Istanbul hosts the Istanbul Fashion Week, where Turkish designers get the spotlight to showcase their collections. This event provides a platform for emerging talents, celebrating Türkiye's fashion creativity. Many Turkish fashion designers have earned recognition on the global stage. Names like Hakan Yıldırım, who won the International Woolmark Prize, and Bora Aksu, whose designs have graced London Fashion Week, have showcased Türkiye's design talent to the world.

Sana Aziz Khan, Türkiye-based Fashion Designer

"Turkish fashion is no longer a hidden gem; it's now a radiant star on the world's fashion map, blending our rich heritage with contemporary trends." Sana Aziz Khan, a renowned Türkiye-based fashion designer speaks about the journey of Turkish fashion. Sana has witnessed Turkish fashion's global rise and calls it an incredible transformation.

"Turkish fashion captivates hearts worldwide because it tells a story that transcends borders. It's the symphony of the rich heritage, inspired by centuries of diverse cultures and the innovative rhythms of modern design. Turkish fashion speaks of authenticity, where tradition and contemporary aesthetics coalesce in perfect harmony. It offers a unique narrative that resonates with people from all walks of life, weaving a tapestry of beauty, cultural depth, and originality," she adds.

Aslı Şener and Selma Oruç, Founders of Selma Oruç Atelier

The dynamic Turkish designer duo Aslı Şener and Selma Oruç, Founders of Selma Oruç Atelier, are reshaping the fashion landscape in Türkiye. With their innovative designs, they are setting the stage for a new era in Turkish fashion. According to Selma, the fusion of contemporary designs with traditional textiles sparks conversations about cultural identity, innovation, and the ever-changing world of fashion. It's a captivating dialogue that reflects our collective fascination with how fabrics can tell stories of transformation and adaptation, making it a captivating topic in today's fashion landscape. "Turkish fashion continue to push boundaries and explore new horizons, we're proud to be a part of this fashion movement that's making its mark on the global stage," said Selma.

Aslı added: "The world is yet to witness the full extent of our potential, and I believe Turkish fashion will continue to flourish, setting new trends, and inspiring generations to come."

Weaving Fashion’s Future

Türkiye is a major player in the global textile industry. The country's textile sector has a long history of producing high-quality fabrics and garments, making it a hub for textile manufacturing.

Türkiye is increasingly embracing sustainable fashion practices. Turkish designers and brands are incorporating eco-friendly materials and ethical production processes into their collections, catering to the growing demand for sustainable fashion.

Modest fashion is on the rise in Türkiye. Many Turkish designers are creating stylish yet modest clothing, catering to a diverse audience that seeks to combine fashion with cultural or religious values.

Fashion in Türkiye is an exquisite tapestry woven from threads of history, culture, and contemporary influences. Whether you're exploring the traditional textiles of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul or admiring the innovative designs on the runways, Türkiye 's fashion scene is a captivating journey through style, tradition, and creativity.

Serdar Başbuğ: Unveiling the World of Historical Costume Design

In an exclusive interview with Serdar Başbuğ, a prominent figure in the world of historical costume design, we tried to captivate realm where history and fashion intersect. As a professional in historical costume design, Serdar emphasises that his journey is not directly linked to the fashion sector. He recounts his educational background, which includes studying costume design at a fine art school. The intriguing part, however, is how historical costumes and fashion run parallel in his career.

Serdar acknowledges the trend of many fashion designers drawing inspiration from past eras. Esteemed names such as Galliano, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, and JP Gaultier have incorporated historical elements into their designs. His work primarily takes place in the opera house, where he has designed costumes for numerous operas, ballets, and theatre productions over the years.

Serdar's unique approach involves stylising historical Turkish costumes, employing authentic, original fabric patterns while modernising silhouettes. "I tried to create costumes that bridge the gap between the past and the present, ensuring they appear fitting and contemporary.

When Turkish TV channels began airing historical serials, I witnessed a resurgence of interest in Ottoman-era fashion. Wedding party decorations, henna night attire, and even bridal costumes embraced a more Ottoman style. However, finding the correct materials, accessories, and fabrics proved to be a considerable challenge," he adds.

Serdar's work extended to projects like "Suleiman: The Magnificent ," where he designed costumes to capture the essence of a female soul, and "Osman" and "Ertuğrul," which demanded costumes befitting the male spirit.

"Each project presented unique challenges. "Suleiman: The Magnificent" explored intimate stories set within the palace, focusing on the sultan's life, love, pain, and revenge. In contrast, "Osman" and "Ertuğrul" depicted the rugged life in tents with a focus on horses and battle," Highlights Serdar.

Serdar's work reflects his dedication and commitment. He emphasises that the demanding nature of his profession leaves little time for a typical fashion designer's lifestyle. While the world of fashion may be characterised by glamorous parties and events, Serdar's path in historical costume design is a journey that demands unwavering diligence and creativity.

— anam@khaleejtimes.com