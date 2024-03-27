The world’s largest halal showcase set to make its Middle East debut in Dubai

The inaugural show of MIHAS@Dubai is scheduled to coincide with the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 18-20, 2024. — File photo

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 2:27 PM

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), the world’s largest halal showcase, is set to make its Middle East debut in Dubai.

The inaugural show of MIHAS@Dubai is scheduled to coincide with the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 18-20, 2024.

This strategic alignment occurs amidst the UAE's burgeoning reputation as a key global halal centre, reflecting the significant expansion witnessed within its industry.

The announcement was made recently by Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), responsible for promoting export and positioning Malaysia's companies on the international stage.

He expressed that the upcoming event, known as 'MIHAS@Dubai,' is poised to capitalise on the vast potential of the Halal industry in the Middle East, thereby solidifying MIHAS' status as a globally recognised trade show. Additionally, he highlighted the event's role in positioning Malaysia as a prominent figure in the international halal landscape.

Furthermore, he emphasised Malaysia's longstanding leadership in the halal industry, citing governmental initiatives aimed at bolstering the halal ecosystem. These efforts include research advancements and the establishment of robust infrastructure to foster the growth of Malaysia's halal sector.

In pursuing the national plan to position Malaysia as the global halal hub, MATRADE spearheads the internationalisation agenda of domestic Halal products and services through MIHAS, a flagship trade show organised since 2004.

According to Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO of MATRADE, MIHAS is acknowledged by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as a distinguished trade event and acclaimed as the largest halal trade show globally. He emphasised that MIHAS plays a pivotal role in fortifying the Halal ecosystem by providing an exceptional trading platform for Malaysian Halal Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to gather, connect, network and conduct transactions with international counterparts.

MIHAS@Dubai 2024 aims to host 150 to 200 participants from small, medium, and large-scale companies, offering a myriad variety of Malaysian Halal products and services for exhibition and networking opportunities, he added.

“With MIHAS on board, the Dubai Organic Expo will add a new dimension to its offering - Halal products and services. The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo is now not just a top event for all things organic and natural but also a comprehensive hub for the Halal industry in the region. Leveraging the UAE's role as a distribution and trading centre for Halal products, MIHAS will find a ready market for its offerings,” said P. Ravi, Director of GL Exhibitions, Organiser of the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo.

The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo is the region’s biggest trade event for organic and natural products held annually at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Expo had entered into an alliance with MATRADE to showcase Malaysian organic and natural products for its 2023 edition.

Providing a robust marketplace for both international and local players to seize opportunities beyond Halal food, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, finance, modest fashion, personal care, cosmetics, green technologies, and even Muslim-friendly tourism, MIHAS is held annually at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, and its 20th edition is slated to be organised from September 17-20, 2024.