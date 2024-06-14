The Super Dad Awards: Recognising the unsung heroes of fatherhood

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:16 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:19 PM

This Father's Day, 321 Events is doing more than celebrating dads—they're launching a movement. The Super Dad Award by 321 Events is an initiative dedicated to empowering the silent superheroes who raise us, guide us, and love us unconditionally. This heartfelt tribute aims to honour these extraordinary individuals for their unwavering commitment, boundless love, and invaluable guidance, often going unrecognised.

Zoha Beig, CEO of 321 Events, is the visionary behind this initiative. Inspired by a deep appreciation for the invaluable role fathers play in their families, Beig seeks to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes. "Fathers dedicate their entire lives to supporting their families, and yet their contributions often remain unnoticed. The Super Dad Award is our way of giving them the recognition they truly deserve," she said.

The event kicked off with a special logo revealing event on June 11 at Taj Exotica Palm Jumeirah. Hosted by renowned comedian and entertainer Nitin Mirani, the event was attended by media and esteemed guests, including chief guest Mirza Al Sayegh. The event also featured the announcement of the awards advisory board members:

Dr Ram Buxani, chairman, ITL Cosmos Group.

Mahar Al Kaabi, chairman of the Board of Governance, Advisor group Chairman Al Serkal Group of Companies.

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, managing director of JYK Community Services & Future Philanthropist CSR Initiatives Company.

The journey began with a heartfelt video featuring inspiring stories from Super Dads interviewed by 321 Events. This was followed by a special logo reveal event on June 11, filled with laughter and heartwarming tales. Fathers from the audience participated in a symbolic puzzle to reveal the Super Dad logo, showcasing the power of dads working together. The event also included an impressive CGI logo video for The Superdad Awards by 321 Events around Dubai. The evening concluded with touching poetry readings, reminding everyone of the immense love and strength fathers embody.

The Super Dad Award features 16 categories for nominations, celebrating every dad's unique strengths and allowing the public to nominate their superhero dads. The nomination form will be available starting on UAE Father's Day, June 21, and will close in October. From June 21 until November, 321 Events will be hosting family activations at schools, colleges, and theme parks. These activities aim to bridge the gap between generations, encouraging kids and families to come together to honour the dads in their lives and nominate them for the Superdad Awards. "This is an opportunity to express appreciation and love for your fathers, who are often the unsung heroes in our lives," said Beig. To nominate, visit the Super Dad Nomination Form or the Super Dad Awards Website. The celebration continues beyond the nominations.

