The region’s first annual Arab Child Summit set to launch in Dubai

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 5:11 PM

The first ever Annual Arab Child Summit is a pioneering event that will be taking place on September 25 at Expo City.

Designed to elevate the ecosystem available for Arab children to thrive, the event is set to be a gathering point for over 200-300 attendees, including caregivers, educators, nutritionists, therapists, language specialists, psychologists, doctors, entrepreneurs, child coaches, business owners, parent coaches and policymakers.

Through seminars, workshops, and panel discussions, this summit aims to equip caregivers with the confidence and tools necessary to nurture the next generation of Arab youth. Over 12 Arab nationalities will be represented by a list of 25 speakers, featuring prominent names in nutrition, parenting, psychology, coaching, early learning and social advocacy amongst others.

The mission of The Annual Arab Child Summit is to bring together a community of Arab caregivers, innovators, experts, educators, and leaders to equip caregivers with the confidence to nurture a future generation of proud Arab youth who possess the necessary competencies to excel as global citizens. This event is locally incubated, regionally nurtured, and globally adapted, with a strong focus on providing transformational and research-driven tools to those in charge of nurturing the Arab leaders of tomorrow.

"We are big believers in the power of community and the notion that while individually we may not know all the answers, together we must strive to ask all the right questions. Our Arab community holds a tremendous wealth of knowledge and talent. By embracing our diversity—whether in language proficiency, religion, expertise, or nationality—and through the spirit of collaboration, we can elevate the Arab child experience, encouraging them to achieve their highest potential and build a strong foundation for future generations," as stated by the founders of the Annual Arab Child Summit, Reem Madkour, Nabih AlHajji, and Deema AlAlami.

As co-founders of Dardasha, an Arab company focused on creating original, high quality Arabic content, Reem and Nabih’s goal is to enable children 0-5 years to excel and thrive in the Arabic language through their books, toys and interactive products. Joining the duo on this mission is author, activist and former VP at Gems Education, Deema AlAlami who now actively advocates for the Arabic culture, parenting and language development through her social page, Oh The Books.

“We want to connect through community building, strengthen caregivers by providing access to valuable and applicable resources, and celebrate Arab values and identity by amplifying Arab expertise, voices, and businesses,” they added. Their motto is to bring a diverse network of Arab parents and professionals together to initiate channels of communication between all stakeholders and foster a sense of collaboration in the pursuit of nurturing a proud and successful Arab generation. All sessions will be delivered by highly experienced experts, who are well equipped with international best practices, but also have a deep understanding of the Arab family and its needs.These experts include leaders in education, child development, nutrition, physical health, policymaking and much more. There are four delivery formats available, including: > Workshops: Interactive hands-on sessions designed to empower Arab parents in diverse topics with the necessary skills, tools and resources to achieve their unique parenting goals. > Seminars: Designed to equip attendees with practical tools and insights from leading experts.

> Panel Discussions: Access to highly informative and engaging panel discussions, centered around the opportunities and challenges that Arab children face.