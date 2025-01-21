The Hindu Temple Dubai earns prestigious ISO certifications from Intertek

Intertek, a global leader in Total Quality Assurance services, has awarded The Hindu Temple Dubai several key ISO certifications, recognising the Temple's commitment to excellence, safety, and sustainability. The certifications span across multiple international standards, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Health & Safety), as well as ISO 22000 and HACCP (Food Safety Management).

This significant achievement underscores the Temple's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in its operations, providing a safe and welcoming environment for all worshippers.

The official award ceremony took place on January 17, at the Temple Community Hall, where Intertek formally presented the certifications to The Hindu Temple Dubai. The event celebrated the Temple's unwavering commitment to global standards and its focus on quality and safety. Intertek's auditors conducted a thorough assessment of the Temple’s processes and highlighted its strong leadership, well-trained staff, and meticulous documentation practices. Key strengths such as exceptional housekeeping, robust security measures, and top-tier infrastructure were commended, along with the Temple's steadfast commitment to maintaining rigorous food safety standards. “The Hindu Temple’s dedication to quality, health and safety, environment and food safety is truly commendable,” said Steven Owen, regional managing director at Intertek. "We are proud to support them in achieving these prestigious certifications, which reflect their focus on delivering excellence and ensuring the safety and well-being of all worshippers."

Raju Shroff, vice president of the Temple Committee, and N Mohan, general manager of The Hindu Temple, remarked, "Intertek’s auditors demonstrated exceptional professionalism and guided us with precision throughout the certification process. Achieving these certifications is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest standards, and we remain dedicated to maintaining and exceeding these benchmarks in the future."