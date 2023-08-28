The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023: Promoting sustainability with the 'Longest Sustainable Green Carpet'

The event showcases the UAE's commitment to sustainability, empowering communities, and promoting conscious consumerism

Mon 28 Aug 2023

Dubai is gearing up for The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023, a momentous event that embodies sustainability, quality, and dedication. Organised by 'Khatoon Luxury Events and PR Marketing', this festival aims to promote environmental consciousness, empower local communities, and showcase sustainable brands and businesses. Inspired by the UAE's commitment to sustainable development goals, this event seeks to leave a lasting impact on the Gulf region and beyond.

Khatoon Luxury: Pioneering Sustainability

Khatoon Luxury, known for excellence and innovation, leads the organisation of The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023. Guided by the UAE's visionary goals, Khatoon Luxury envisions a future where environmental consciousness and social responsibility drive development.

Bharti Monga, CEO at Khatoon Luxury Events and PR Marketing, said: "The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023 epitomises our shared aspiration for a greener and more sustainable world. It's a call to action for all of us to unite, contribute, and pave the way for a brighter future."

UAE's Vision for Sustainability

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai emphasises the UAE's battle against climate change and commitment to sustainable development goals. These goals include clean energy, affordable food, quality education, healthcare, and economic growth, prioritising healthy ecosystems and increased resource efficiency.

Uniting Platform: The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023

The festival welcomes diverse participants, fostering environmental consciousness, social responsibility, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. From 'The Sustainable Art & Craft' to the prestigious 'Sustainable Business Awards' and 'Sustainable Designers', the event unites enthusiasts who share a vision of sustainability.

Setting The Longest Sustainable Green Carpet

A highlight of The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023 is the attempt to set the "Longest Sustainable Green Carpet," symbolising the UAE's dedication to sustainability. This green carpet showcases luxury and eco-friendliness, putting the Gulf region on the global spotlight.

Promoting Sustainable Brands and Businesses, the event provides a platform for eco-conscious fashion labels, sustainable energy innovators, and eco-friendly product manufacturers to connect with a global audience, cultivating a culture of conscious consumerism.

Empowering Local Communities

The festival actively involves local artisans and entrepreneurs, creating economic opportunities and celebrating the UAE's cultural heritage. Workshops and training sessions foster skill development and explore sustainable practices, benefiting the local populace.

Raising awareness on climate risks

The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023 raises awareness about climate change and its consequences through seminars and exhibits, fostering a sense of responsibility among individuals and organisations.

The Green Sustainable Festival Dubai 2023 showcases the UAE's commitment to sustainability, empowering communities, and promoting conscious consumerism. With its ambitious goal, the festival leaves a lasting mark on the Gulf region's sustainable journey, inspiring a global movement towards a greener future.