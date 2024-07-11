The future of healthcare is now: ACIES Smart Needle unveiled at Mastermind Awards
The cutting-edge technology ensures unprecedented precision and safety in medical procedures, transforming the way we approach medical practice
In a historic moment that marks a new era in medical innovation, Acies Medical, a visionary leader in medical device innovation took it to the next level with the launch of the Acies Smart Needle at the prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024, held at the majestic Al Habtoor Palace. Headquartered in the US, this cutting-edge technology ensures unprecedented precision and safety in medical procedures, transforming the way we approach medical practice.
Acies Smart Needle is a revolutionary upgrade to the humble needle that's been a cornerstone of healthcare for 175 years. Every 24 seconds, someone dies from complications caused by a poorly placed needle stick. (Report: World Health Organization) Even with the guidance of ultrasound, experts admit that needles miss the mark 17 per cent of the time, putting patients at risk of devastating consequences like blindness, stroke, and even death.
Acies Smart Needle is a patented masterpiece designed to prevent inadvertent embolism and instantly identify substances upon contact, setting a new standard of care in the medical industry.
Defined by Medicare as a Never Event, air embolism during injection underscores the Acies Smart Needle's critical role in patient safety. This innovation ensures injections are executed with unparalleled precision and accuracy, safeguarding against potential risks like stroke and blindness. Equipped with patented features and advanced sensors, the Acies Smart Needle represents a monumental milestone in medical innovation, promising transformative benefits for patients, healthcare providers, and the global medical community.
Founded by Dr Daniel Sipple, a globally respected Double Board Certified SBMT (Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics) Global Think Tank member, and a powerhouse in the world of physical medicine and rehabilitation. He's held leadership positions at top medical institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, faculty at Northwestern University Medical School and is now practicing at Midwest Spine and Brain Institute.
Dr Sipple is also a co-founder of InSitu Biologics, co-inventor of a groundbreaking non-opiate pain killer. He's a sought-after speaker, having presented to Congress, the White House, and world leaders at the Neuroscience 20 Summit. Dr Sipple's esteemed reputation was further solidified as he received the prestigious ‘Honorary Advisory Excellence Award’ at the Mastermind Awards.
Dr Sipple expressed gratitude for the award, stating, "Acies Smart Needle is honoured to receive the UAE Mastermind Award, recognising our innovation commitment. We appreciate the organisation and country's dedication to driving change and fostering a dynamic community. Special thanks to the founder, Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and the co-founder, Dr Navana Kundu for their gracious hospitality and leadership."
In addition to the launch, Acies Smart Needle teamed up with the visionary Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, to expand its reach across the subcontinent. This unprecedented collaboration will unleash a tidal wave of innovation, elevating healthcare standards worldwide.
The Mastermind Awards is a globally respected and most trusted awards platform celebrating excellence in innovation and leadership spanning over 12 years. This year, industry pioneers like Acies Medical joined the global elite of 100+ leaders at the event, honored for shaping the future of healthcare.
Meet Dr Daniel Sipple at UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Healthcare I Aesthetics I Wellness I Digital Transformation on 2nd & 3rd November.
For info, contact: +971 56 506 4885 or visit www.getacies.com