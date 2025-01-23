TeerUP launches new platform to empower Saudi graduates

TeerUP has announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking platform. It's designed to revolutionise how fresh graduates connect with meaningful career opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Said to launch in mid-February 2025, TeerUP promises to bridge the gap between academic life and professional success for the next generation of talent.

TeerUP is a leading career networking platform based in Jeddah. Founded in 2019, the company blends local expertise with leading-edge technology to drive transformation in the job market. The platform helps young talent and forward-thinking companies achieve their goals.

TeerUP is tailored to meet the needs of Saudi Arabia's ambitious graduates and progressive employers. The platform addresses the unique challenges of entering today's competitive job market by focusing on providing personalised guidance, curated job opportunities, and simple onboarding processes.

Graduates starting a career often have questions: Where do I begin? How do I stand out? Am I prepared to meet an employer's expectations? TeerUP answers these questions by providing personalised guidance, curated job opportunities, and insights into Saudi Labour Law.

Employers gain benefits from using the platform as well. The ecosystem consists of a streamlined process for sourcing, screening, and onboarding exceptional young talent. In the process, there's strict compliance with local regulations.

The networking platform takes a holistic approach to delivering a confidence-building transition into the workforce that benefits young professionals and employers.

TeerUP aims to tackle youth unemployment

According to statistics, the unemployment rate among Saudi Arabia's youth increased to 16.25 per cent in 2023, a 0.3 per cent uptick from 2022. Specifically, fresh graduates struggle to find positions relevant to their skills within the first year of graduation.

The SAB banking report states that only 41 per cent find work within 12 months.

Conversely, companies report difficulty hiring qualified entry-level candidates because they lack experience and skills. According to a survey conducted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, employers cited these as 55 per cent and 35 per cent of hiring barriers, respectively. This disconnect draws attention to the critical need for platforms like TeerUP.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 emphasises empowering youth and cultivating economic diversification. According to government data, the kingdom aims to create over one million jobs by 2030. TeerUP aligns with this vision. Statistics highlight the urgency of the company's mission of helping graduates find roles that match their skills, experience, and ambitions. The platform is committed to raising the bar in career networking. It blends local expertise with advanced technology to deliver high-impact solutions for all stakeholders. "At TeerUp, we are committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, inclusivity, and collaboration," said Hassan Alsharif, CEO of TeerUP. "We aim to raise the bar for what career networking can be — offering fresh graduates the guidance, resources, and connections they need to set themselves on a path to lasting success while empowering employers to build dynamic, future-ready teams." Access to recruitment tool coming soon TeerUP is set to launch in mid-February 2025. The platform will be available online at teerup.net, making it easy for users across Arabia to access. Graduates and employers can sign up to explore the platform's features and take advantage of its comprehensive offerings. New graduates can expect a wide range of resources, including entry-level roles, customized summer programs, and curated internships. Pricing details will be announced closer to the launch date. In the meantime, graduates can expect free access to essential tools and resources.

Additionally, employers can leverage the platform as a cost-effective recruitment solution.