Techysquad set to improve the bottom line for brokers with secure web hosting

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 4:38 PM

Ransomware attacks, data breaches and refined phishing schemes are only a few of the potential risks that continue to threaten businesses of all shapes and sizes. According to the World Economic Forum, financial systems and applications including online brokers remain the most vulnerable to this type of cybersecurity threat.

Techysquad IT Infrastructure Co LLC, developer of an enterprise-grade web hosting solution for forex and crypto brokers as well as fintech providers, can help market players be better prepared to address cyberattacks. Its comprehensive web hosting solution is purported to ensure data safety and 99.9 per cent uptime.

Techysquad hosts its servers in some of the world’s major cloud data centres, including LD4 (London) and NY4 (New York). This allows the tech firm to safeguard brokerage operations and guarantee 24/7 service accessibility, without any hindrance on either the broker’s or the trader’s side.

The innovative web hosting solution “meets every broker’s expectations in terms of reliability, efficiency, connectivity and speed”, said Harsh Soni, team leader at Techysquad.

“Brokers must be prepared to withstand increasingly challenging cybersecurity threats. Now more than ever. With our web hosting solution, financial firms can safeguard their business against cyber threats and increase traders’ confidence in their services, while maintaining a top position in search engines,” Soni stated.

Some of the key features of Techysquad’s web hosting solution include:

Enhanced security: Built around the features of MetaTrader, cTrader, VertexFX, TradeLocker, and Match-Trader, Techysquad’s web hosting suite reportedly offers protection against some of the most sophisticated security breaches, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and Zero-day vulnerabilities. Thanks to its advanced underlying technology, Techysquad helps brokers identify potential risks before they become threatening.

Firewalls, advanced encryption protocols, regular security updates and malware scanning are the main elements that Techysquad uses to cyber-proof brokerage systems.

Improved functionality and uptime: To provide maximum platform uptime and improved operational efficiency, Techysquad has integrated a bundle of cutting-edge technologies into its high-performance infrastructure, including AWS, Azure, and Contabo. These combined with Techysquad’s proprietary redundant systems boost brokerage system reliability, maximising service availability through quick website loading. Better SEO: With an effective web hosting solution such as Techysquad, brokers can increase their website ranking and attract better-qualified traffic to their platform. Techysquad supports brokers to obtain SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificates which seal the data exchange between a broker’s website and its users/traders, protecting it against any malicious interference while boosting SEO and increasing customer trust and loyalty. Access to deep liquidity: In addition to secure web hosting, Techysquad also offers connectivity to deep liquidity. Because of its servers’ strategic locations, the technology provider can facilitate cross-connectivity to top-tier liquidity providers. Liquidity access is a standard service with all of Techysquad’s White Label solutions. Virtual Private Servers (VPS): Due to its dedicated racks in London, New York, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Chicago and Hong Kong data centres, Techysquad can offer a powerful VPS solution that brokers can add to their offering for traders. Suitable for EAs and other forms of trade automation, the VPS confers platform stability, optimal functionality, and low-latency execution. Flexible and feature-packed, the web hosting solution can be used by financial institutions of all sizes, providing the extra layer of security they need to face cyberattacks with confidence.

Other offerings by the same provider include a Forex CRM, Forex Traders Room, Multilevel IB, Payment Gateway Integration, and Regulation.