Techysquad at iFX EXPO Asia 2024: Reflections of success

Leading technology provider Techysquad IT Infrastructure Co LLC enjoyed a successful time exhibiting at iFX EXPO Asia 2024, an event which took place at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld, in Bangkok between September 16-18.

At the prestigious gathering of online trading professionals in Thailand, the company was able to showcase its wide range of pioneering services, engage with industry leaders, and strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian online trading marketplace.

Innovative solutions on full display

From its booth on the expo floor, Techysquad shone a spotlight on its comprehensive range of offerings, including its state-of-the-art technology suite, designed specifically to help streamline broker and prop firm operations.

The company also displayed its innovative Forex CRM, Prop Trading CRM, web hosting solutions, and PSP integrations, all meticulously crafted to meet the demands of the modern trading environment.

Among the products highlighted was Techysquad's integration with many of the world’s largest and most popular trading platforms, including TradeLocker, cTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The firm has a handy blog detailing everything about its MetaTrader 5 CRM.

Attendees at iFX EXPO Asia 2024 experienced first-hand the value of another key feature, the Forex Trader’s Room, a sophisticated client portal with advanced functionalities designed to cater to the high demands of brokers and traders.

It also provides a dedicated IB area, where IBs can monitor their introduced customers, analyse commissions, and track earnings via their personal Traders Room profiles.

Meeting attendees in-person

Techysquad made the most of the expo’s thriving business environment by engaging in numerous productive meetings with industry leaders, ranging from leading forex brokers and prop firms to affiliates and IBs.

By conducting in-depth, face-to-face discussions with expo attendees, company representatives set the stage for exciting future collaborations and growth opportunities for the business going forward.

iFX EXPO Asia 2024 also presented the chance to re-connect with existing clients, helping to strengthen existing partnerships already developed over many years, while providing an ideal place to discuss the latest industry trends with like-minded professionals.

Insightful and informative contributions

Techysquad’s industry-leading expertise took centre stage during the speaker sessions, with several senior company figures making significant contributions to various panel discussions, sharing their valuable insights with an attentive audience.

The sessions featured key members of the firm’s leadership team, including:

‘Spotlight on Female Pioneers: Stories of Leadership, Diversity & Gender Equality’ – Mehnaz Munshi, Founder and CEO

‘Asia’s Rise: Serving Prop-Trading Potential’ – Harsh Soni, team leader

‘Together We Thrive: IBs & Community Building’ – Nikunj Tagadiya, regional head, Unicorn Technology, a Techysquad sister company

Each of the above discussions were well-received by attendees, highlighting a strong culture of thought leadership running through the higher ranks of the business, alongside a more broader commitment to driving innovation in the fintech space. Award-winning CRM solutions In recognition of its excellence in delivering state-of-the-art CRM solutions, Techysquad was honoured with the ‘BEST CRM PLATFORM FOR IB/AFFILIATES — APAC’ trophy at a UF Awards APAC 2024 ceremony which took place during the expo. Receiving such a sought-after accolade is further evidence of the tech provider’s dedication to providing top-notch, tailored CRM solutions that meet the specific needs of brokers, IBs, and affiliates. Techysquad’s IB expert, Tagadiya, said: “Receiving this award highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector. It validates our efforts in creating a powerful CRM platform tailored to the unique needs of brokers and their IB networks. “We are honoured to be recognised on such a grand scale, and this motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries in service and technology.” The award stands as a testament to its ongoing efforts in pushing the boundaries of technology and service innovation, cementing its position as a leader in its field within the fintech industry. Looking ahead: Dubai in focus Building on its success in Asia, Techysquad is beginning to set its sights on another major international exhibition – the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 – where it aims to further expand its presence across the MENA region. The event will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre between 14-16 January 2025, and will represent another significant milestone for the company as it continues to highlight its cutting-edge solutions to a wider audience.

To discover more about Techysquad’s full product offering, or to pre-schedule a meeting with the team in Dubai, please click here.