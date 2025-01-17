Technology Innovation Institute to showcase cutting-edge quantum innovations at The Quantum Innovation Summit 2025

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2025, a premier platform dedicated to advancing global quantum technologies, is proud to welcome the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) as a sponsor and exhibitor. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), this landmark event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators from over 50 countries.

Under the theme “Quantum Frontiers: Innovating for a Secure Future,” the Summit will explore the transformative potential of quantum technologies across critical sectors, including finance, healthcare, energy, and cybersecurity. It aims to inspire breakthrough innovations that redefine the future of technology. The Summit will be held from February 25–27, 2025, at The H Hotel, Dubai. Attendees can expect a dynamic platform for actionable collaborations, strategic alignment for quantum adoption, and the exploration of solutions that can revolutionise industries.

This year’s event coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, highlighting the pivotal role of quantum technologies in fostering sustainable growth and economic resilience worldwide.

Based in Abu Dhabi, TII is a world-class scientific research center at the forefront of developing advanced technologies to address society’s most pressing challenges. As the UAE’s hub for quantum innovation, TII plays a key role in shaping the nation’s thriving quantum ecosystem.

Established in 2020 and led by CEO Dr Najwa Aaraj, TII is the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). The institute spearheads cutting-edge research across ten specialised centers, focusing on areas such as advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, artificial intelligence, secure systems, directed energy, quantum technology, space propulsion, biotechnology, and renewable energy. TII’s collaborative approach extends to partnerships with leading universities, research institutions, and industry leaders worldwide. As a sponsor and exhibitor, TII will showcase its groundbreaking advancements in quantum science, cryptography, and artificial intelligence at the Summit. Attendees will gain valuable insights into TII’s innovative research and its pivotal role in driving quantum advancements. TII’s experts will also take part in thought leadership sessions, exploring how quantum technologies can address critical global priorities in cybersecurity, energy, and finance. These discussions will delve into the challenges and opportunities of building a sustainable quantum economy, aligning with the Summit’s mission to catalyse innovation and foster economic and technological resilience. Discover the future of quantum technology with TII and global leaders at this landmark event. Gain exclusive insights, participate in hands-on workshops, and network with innovators shaping the quantum landscape.

For more details and to register, visit: www.quantuminnovationsummit.com.