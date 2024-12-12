Tealium signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to accelerate AI-driven growth in MEA region

Robert Coyne, senior vice president and managing director for Tealium EMEA

Tealium, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), has entered into a global multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This partnership highlights Tealium’s investment in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, particularly the UAE by aligning with regional data residency regulations and supporting the nation’s digital transformation initiatives.

By leveraging AWS’s secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, Tealium empowers enterprises in the MEA region to optimise AI-driven data collection, management, and activation solutions. This collaboration enables businesses to seamlessly access Tealium’s real-time CDP, ensuring compliance with local data privacy and residency requirements.

Tealium’s investment aligns with key UAE government initiatives, such as the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in AI by fostering innovation and advancing digital infrastructure. The UAE has demonstrated significant progress in AI adoption, with 42 per cent of companies already utilising AI in their operations. By adhering to local data localisation regulations, Tealium supports the UAE’s goals of becoming a hub for technological excellence and a leader in digital transformation. "As we expand our presence in the MEA region, we are committed to enabling enterprises to harness the power of AI-driven data strategies while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security," said Robert Coyne, senior vice president and managing director for Tealium EMEA. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to innovation and customer success, supporting businesses in achieving hyper-personalisation and enhanced customer engagement." This SCA reinforces Tealium’s broader global commitment to expanding partnerships and driving innovation in the MEA region. In addition to AWS, Tealium collaborates with industry leaders like Amazon Ads, Snowflake, and The Trade Desk to deliver privacy-centric, AI-enhanced customer data solutions.

