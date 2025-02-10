TARS Project Management, a leading firm specialising in project management and digital transformation, has increased its stake in UMB Bank to 33 per cent, reinforcing its commitment to expanding within the U.S. banking sector. This strategic move aligns with TARS’ long-term vision of driving transformational change in financial institutions through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Having invested in UMB Bank since 2019, TARS has recognised the immense potential for growth in the U.S. banking landscape. The partnership has been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency through the deployment of advanced conversational AI chatbots and automation. These intelligent solutions have significantly reduced manual interventions, enabling customers to perform banking transactions seamlessly and independently. Additionally, the collaboration prioritises data security and privacy, ensuring customer information remains confidential in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Rohan Menon, director of TARS Project Management, stated: "We are excited to deepen our investment in UMB Bank as part of our strategic expansion into the U.S. financial sector. This transaction not only strengthens our market position but also serves as a stepping stone for our broader growth strategy. We are actively exploring the acquisition of additional smaller banks across the U.S., leveraging this opportunity to integrate our innovative AI-driven finance platform. Furthermore, we are working towards launching market-first retail lending initiatives that will revolutionise customer access to financial products and services." Renowned for its expertise in managing large-scale, complex projects, TARS Project Management has consistently delivered long-term value to businesses across various industries. By embracing next-generation technologies and a customer-centric approach, TARS continues to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and industry-wide transformation.

With its strengthened position in UMB Bank, TARS remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, efficiency, and digital excellence. This enhanced partnership marks a significant milestone in the firm’s mission to revolutionise the financial services sector and create a lasting impact on the broader U.S. market.