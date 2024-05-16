Tally Solutions opens nomination for the fourth edition of ‘MSME Honours’

MSME Honours aims to acknowledge budding businesses and entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions in the MSME ecosystem across geographies

Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider, opens nominations for their fourth edition of MSME Honours. The flagship annual property, MSME Honours aims to acknowledge budding businesses and entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions in the MSME ecosystem across geographies.

In the fourth edition, 1,000 businesses are expected to nominate themselves in the MENA region across five categories. The winners will be felicitated on the International MSME Day which will be celebrated on June 27. In addition to MENA region, the initiative will also invite participation from other regions like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. These honours will spotlight and celebrate the diversity and positive influence of MSMEs by highlighting their best practices at the grassroots level. This year MSME Honours in MENA region will be celebrated across five categories including Business Maestro, Wonder Women, e-Preneur Icon, NewGen Icon and Tech Transformer.

Speaking on this initiative, Vikas Panchal, general manager — Middle East, Tally Solutions, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of the fourth edition of ‘MSME Honours,’ dedicated to showcasing exceptional MSME stories irrespective of their size, geography and industry. This initiative is our way of honouring the dedication and contributions of these businesses. Through ‘MSME Honours,’ we would like to encourage more MSMEs to come forward with their innovative ideas and inspire others including women entrepreneurs in the MENA region."

Jayati Singh, CMO, Tally Solutions, said: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the fourth edition of ‘MSME Honours’ and aim to bring forth remarkable MSME stories, irrespective of size, geography, or business type. Over the years, we have taken several efforts to augment the MSME economy. This initiative is our humble endeavour to celebrate the relentless efforts and contributions of these businesses, spotlighting their stories of innovation and growth at a hyper-local level and share their stories as an inspiration for others. We have felicitated close to 400 winners across all editions in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and west Africa and we are optimistic of a greater participation this year as well."



The nomination entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising of experts from the field of technology, MSME domain and media. This award aims for inclusivity, ensuring that impactful individuals from various cities, sectors, and those often overlooked but driving the economy are recognized and celebrated.

Businesses or people who know such businesses can nominate via link: https://tallysolutions.com/mena/msme-honours/ by May 31.