Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 1:31 PM

The 'Take a Breath' initiative aims to improve indoor air quality in UAE schools. On this, Mai Daoud, sustainability lead for AMEA and China Region, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare said that they have witnessed remarkable improvements since implementing the ‘Take a Breath’ initiative. For instance, Sanofi saw a 33 per cent decrease in VOC levels in one school after changing to natural cleaning products. Additionally, the installation of air purifiers have resulted in a 10.4 per cent improvement in PM2.5 levels. These real-world outcomes underscore the positive impact on both the air quality and overall well-being of students.

The collaboration with Goumbook evolved from a shared commitment to addressing prevalent environmental challenges. Sanofi offers pharmaceutical expertise, while Goumbook provides valuable insights into sustainable living. Together, we have formed a synergistic partnership where each organisation leverages its strengths to tackle the complex issue of indoor air pollution in schools.

Our initiative improves indoor air quality by leveraging innovative solutions. For instance, transitioning to natural cleaning products and installing air purifiers have shown promising results. We are constantly testing and refining these solutions throughout the academic year in order to improve the quality of air, while also setting new standards for policies regulating indoor air quality.

Sanofi recognises its responsibility towards environmental sustainability and public health. Our contributions to the ‘Take a Breath’ initiative aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental risks for the community. By implementing practical solutions like improved air filtration and cleaning products in schools, we seek to serve as the global standard for effective action against air pollution, reaffirming the UN’s recognition of clean air as a basic right.

Looking forward, we aim to expand the ‘Take a Breath’ initiative across more schools, thereby broadening its reach. Our goal is to engage with a number of other stakeholders, including government bodies and community organisations, to further raise awareness on the importance of indoor air quality. By doing so, we reiterate our commitment to creating a sustainable and healthier future for all.