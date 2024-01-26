Tajvi Gold and Diamonds to unveil spectacular inauguration featuring Indian actress Shriya Saran

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:04 PM

Tajvi Gold and Diamonds is set to unveil a spectacular inauguration on January 28 at 4 pm, located at Karama Centre, Dubai, marking a significant moment in the glittering world of jewellery. The event will be graced by the presence of renowned Indian actress Shriya Saran, who will be inaugurating the festivities.

Promising an enchanting experience, Tajvi Gold and Diamonds invites its customers with exclusive inaugural offers, featuring factory prices on a stunning collection of gold and diamond jewellery. As a special token of appreciation, customers can anticipate a guaranteed gold coin for every diamond purchase exceeding Dh5,000. The celebrations further extend with diamond collections starting at an attractive Dh299.

In alignment with the brand's commitment to excellence, Tajvi Gold and Diamonds is poised for expansion, with plans to open approximately 10 new locations this year. This strategic expansion aims to bring the brand's exquisite collections closer to a broader audience, offering a diverse range of daily wear, lightweight, trendy, and traditional jewellery.

Central to Tajvi's success is its dedication to affordability, evident in the low making charges across their collections. The brand, under the leadership of chairman Mohammed Haneefa Thaha, vice chairman Haneefa Abdul Manaf, CEO Shameer Shafi, and managing director Mujeeb Rahman, stands at the forefront of providing quality jewellery that seamlessly blends elegance and affordability.

Expressing his anticipation for the inauguration, Thaha stated, "We are proud to introduce Tajvi Gold and Diamonds to the vibrant city of Dubai. Our commitment to offering daily wear, lightweight, and trendy yet traditional collections at factory prices sets us apart in the market."

Join the celebration as Tajvi Gold and Diamonds embarks on a glittering journey, promising exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled elegance.