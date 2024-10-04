Taiwan Excellence to showcase award-winning consumer electronic products at GITEX Global 2024

Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate Open Day: Nationwide Excellency Middle East Properties celebrates resounding success
The event attracted a diverse audience of investors and prospective property buyers
As one of the most dynamic industries, the consumer electronics sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by technological advancements and an increasing demand for high-performance solutions.
At GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14 to 16, Taiwan Excellence will host an exclusive showcase featuring the latest innovations from 16 leading Taiwanese brands. Among the showcased companies will be renowned names such as ASUS, BENQ, and GETAC, offering attendees a glimpse into cutting-edge technology and advancements from Taiwan's top innovators.
Visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion located in Hall 25-A30 at the Dubai World Trade Center, to explore pioneering solutions designed to elevate experiences.
Product in focus include:
ASUS
BENQ
GETAC
The event attracted a diverse audience of investors and prospective property buyers
The Sustainability Champions programme was officially launched during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh
Emirates Hospital Jumeirah Cardiology Department becomes first private sector hospital in UAE to use PFA Technology
The new 6,400 sq ft facility will include a premium lounge and a more spacious general waiting area, providing enhanced comfort for applicants
The momentous occasion will be honoured by the presence of Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, who will inaugurate the store, marking a significant milestone in Meralda’s global growth journey
Brings leading CNS products, including a product for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, to new territories
The partnership has been pivotal in delivering innovative insurance solutions to customers across the UAE
The three new fragrances are now available exclusively across Ajmal Perfumes' UAE showrooms