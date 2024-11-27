Synergy University Dubai rolls out industry-relevant courses to meet UAE’s evolving job market needs

In alignment with the UAE's Education 33 initiative and its broader economic goals, Synergy University Dubai has unveiled a suite of innovative programmes designed to equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With a focus on high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, the programs aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical industry requirements.

As industries worldwide evolve with technological advancements and shifting priorities, nearly 70 per cent of jobs are expected to transform by 2030. Synergy University Dubai’s undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional development courses are tailored to address this shift, preparing students to drive innovation, tackle environmental challenges, and excel in an increasingly competitive global economy.

The programmes cater to both recent graduates and professionals seeking to upskill or transition into high-demand fields. With a blend of theory and practical application, the curriculum is designed to focus on industry-relevant skills, ensuring graduates are job-ready. Flexible learning options, including online and evening classes, accommodate diverse schedules, while hands-on experience is offered through internships and industry collaborations. Ilia Melnichuk, CEO of Synergy University Dubai, emphasised the critical role these programs play in supporting the UAE’s vision: "We are excited to launch these new programs that address the rapidly evolving demands of the UAE job market. As the UAE continues to position itself as a global leader in innovation and sustainable development, we are committed to providing students with the skills and knowledge that will enable them to succeed. This initiative supports the UAE’s broader goals of fostering innovation, creating new business opportunities, and building a workforce that is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future." These new offerings align with the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for innovation and sustainable development. With the EdTech sector in the UAE projected to grow at a six per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2030, Synergy University Dubai is at the forefront of preparing students for careers in a technology-driven world, supporting economic diversification and building a future-ready workforce.

For more course-related information, please visit https://sud.ac.ae/