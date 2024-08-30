Suvarn Navratri: Dubai’s most grandiose Navratri celebration

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:59 AM

This September, Dubai will host an extraordinary Navratri celebration with Suvarn Navratri, scheduled from September 5th to 8th. This grand event promises to be the city’s largest and most opulent Navratri festival, featuring breathtaking decor, a dazzling display of over 4,000 lights, and a grand stadium-style setup with 3,000sqmt LED screens. Suvarn Navratri will feature stellar performances from renowned Garba artists including Kirtidan Gadvi, Swati Mehul, Osman Mir, Ahmed Khawra, Purva Mantri, Hariom Gadhvi, Sajid Khawra, and Aamir Mir, accompanied by a 16-piece band. These artists are celebrated for their vibrant and traditional Garba, ensuring an authentic and electrifying experience for all attendees. Attendee comfort is a priority at this event. A luxurious rug carpet will cover the dance area, offering a stylish and comfortable space for guests to dance and revel in the festivities. This thoughtful detail will enhance the overall experience, making participation easy and enjoyable.