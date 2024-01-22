SupperClub surpasses 35,000 booking milestone as partner portfolio grows

As anticipation builds, the community is gearing up to witness an unforgettable showcase of diverse dance talents that promises to captivate hearts and minds of many
Home-grown luxury membership platform, SupperClub, has marked a major milestone in its short history, surpassing 35,000 bookings across its portfolio of five-start experiences.
Just three years on from its inception in Dubai, SupperClub has also secured partnerships with leading brands such as Mastercard, while continuing to grow its network of premium venues across the UAE and the rest of the GCC.
Founded and self-funded by entrepreneurs, Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub has consistently grown its customer base across the Emirates, while continuously building new collaborations with some of the finest names in the luxury hospitality and F&B sector. Hotels recently signed up to the platform include Erth Abu Dhabi, the home of five-star luxury inspired by Emirati heritage, and Dubai’s Palazzo Versace, the palatial Creekside venue that reflects contemporary fashion and the celebrity lifestyle.
Explaining how the booking milestone has been achieved, Mehreen said: “There are a number of well-established lifestyle membership platforms in the market, but we knew from the beginning that SupperClub would be unique, as it responds to clear demands from stakeholders on both sides. We found that luxury venues were concerned about the high partnership fees of existing platforms and being positioned next to fast-food outlets, while customers were looking to access exclusive five-star experiences that could extend to unlimited guests with discounts applied discreetly. Addressing these needs has helped us to carve a niche in the market, which has attracted new members and venues alike.”
Among the other hotels joining the platform are the opulent Jumeirah Al Qasr, the premier golf resort VOGO Abu Dhabi, and iconic luxury hotels and resorts brand, JW Marriott. The most popular experiences across the membership include brunches, dinner buffets and afternoon teas.
Speaking about the growing portfolio of venues and experiences, Muna said: “We are proud to be collaborating with such renowned names in the hospitality sector, who have set the standards for luxury in this region and around the world. As a start-up with a lean team, we have worked hard to build a reputation that enables us to strategically select partners that bring the finest experiences to our members.”
Alongside its venue partners, SupperClub has secured tie-ups with other membership organisations to bring added benefits to their clients. Current collaborators include Mastercard World Elite, Kidzapp, Virgin Megastores, Mybaraka and Skywards Miles. The business is now embarking on a regional expansion plan to replicate the success of the UAE venture across the GCC, starting by extending the platform’s reach in Bahrain and KSA.
Muna concluded: “We’re excited about how far we’ve come, navigating challenges and intense competition to achieve this milestone, and we’re looking forward to exploring new markets and fostering organic collaborations, which has been the key to our success in the UAE.”
As anticipation builds, the community is gearing up to witness an unforgettable showcase of diverse dance talents that promises to captivate hearts and minds of many
The MoU represents the mutual understanding for a better tomorrow through extensive research and collaboration on fintech
Being aware and diligent about the steps will allow you to avoid rejections and obtain rightful claim benefits
Embracing lavish living and professional excellence at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's architectural marvel
The Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute aims to be a hub for complex care in the field of otolaryngology-head & neck surgery
Eczacıbaşı Group's VitrA Tiles was recognised for its innovative adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, earning the first spot given to a ceramics producer in the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network as a forward-thinking manufacturer leading the charge on adopting 4IR
With its upcoming launch and the array of innovative features it offers, Retik Finance is not just a promising DeFi project but a potential game-changer in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology
The plenary discussion highlighted the historic outcomes of COP28 UAE, and the need for all stakeholders to come together to deliver on the UAE consensus