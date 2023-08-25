Sunmarke School announces outstanding GCSE and BTEC exam results for the seventh consecutive year

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 12:10 PM

Sunmarke School has announced amazing GCSE and BTEC examination results for the seventh consecutive year.

Overall, 50 per cent of all grades were the top grade 7-9 (A/A*) whilst 85 per cent of students gained a strong grade of a 5-9. The overall pass rate for all examinations was 99 per cent.

A number of Sunmarke students achieved multiple grade 9s which is testament to the outstanding teaching and learning at Fortes.

GCSE and BTEC %9-9 17% %9-8 31% %9-7 50% %9-6 70% %9-5 85% %9-4 92% % 5x 9-4 89% % 5x 9-6 67% % 5x 9-4 (incl Ma&En) 85% % 5x 9-6 (incl Ma&En) 61%

Nicholas Rickford, principal at Sunmarke School, said: "We are delighted with this year’s GCSE and BTEC results, which are the culmination of exceptional levels of hard work and determination, and very strong partnerships between students, teachers and parents. All our students are now prepared for further academic success in our extremely popular Sixth Form, and we look forward to leading them on their journey through A level, BTEC, IB diploma or the IB career-related progamme."

Tariq Bell, head of secondary at Sunmarke, said: "It is extremely pleasing to have received this year's results which show outstanding achievement in the core subjects of English, physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. We have many pupils wishing to pursue engineering or medicine pathways in our sixth form and these results have set them up for future success. Our non-core subjects have done equally as well with significant successes seen in subjects as diverse as PE, economics or computer science. Outstanding progress has been achieved in these subjects which is testament to the value added that a Sunmarke education can offer."

