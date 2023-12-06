SUDO Consultants achieves AWS Resilience Competency

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 9:30 AM

SUDO Consultants, the cloud native experts, has announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Services Competency in the design category. This specialisation recognises SUDO Consultants as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services. As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs.

Complex systems can be susceptible to a variety of inconveniences, both small and large, throughout their lifespan, including code deployment issues, infrastructure problems, data and state failures, and natural disasters. As a result, organisations must plan for and expect system response, and design their systems to withstand and recover with minimal impact to end users. Remote teams, distributed systems, and frequent releases further highlight the need for increased resilience in today's business environment.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the design category differentiates SUDO as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers’ resilience goals. SUDO is equipped to handle resilience related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an ‘always on, always available’ mindset. It’s important for organisations to expect and plan for system failures, and design workloads to recover in a timely manner that minimally impacts their end users.

Additionally, when on boarding critical workloads to the cloud, such as online banking, stock-trading, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) or online sales platforms, higher uptime requirements have become a minimal requirement. AWS Resilience Competency Partner SUDO provides professional consulting and engineering services that are validated by AWS experts in the design category. This standardised approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

"SUDO is proud to achieve the AWS Resilience Competency," said Hameedullah Khan, CEO at SUDO. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers make their workloads more resilient by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Trusted AWS Partner in the UAE

SUDO Consultants, an advanced AWS partner, brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to businesses seeking to optimise their operations on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. With a deep understanding of AWS services and solutions, SUDO Consultants excels in designing and implementing cutting-edge architectures that drive business growth and scalability.

As trusted advisors, they work closely with clients to identify unique challenges, providing tailored strategies and leveraging advanced AWS capabilities to achieve transformative results. With a proven track record of success, SUDO Consultants empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AWS, driving efficiency, agility, and innovation in their cloud journey.