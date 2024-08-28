E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sudaco Group’s integral role in shaping the success of EIU-Paris Convocation ceremony in Dubai

Sudaco Group was instrumental in linking notable academics to the convocation ceremony

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Ketan Sheth, chairman and managing director at Pooja Infracon Pvt. Ltd, India, is receiving his professional doctorate in construction and real estate.
Ketan Sheth, chairman and managing director at Pooja Infracon Pvt. Ltd, India, is receiving his professional doctorate in construction and real estate.

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM

The Sudaco Group has played a pivotal role in the successful selection and recognition of this year’s graduates at the European International University — Paris (EIU-Paris). Through their extensive research, meticulous candidate nomination, and rigorous evaluation process, Sudaco Group has ensured that only the most deserving students were honoured during this significant academic event.

In addition to their contributions to the graduate selection process, Sudaco Group was instrumental in linking notable academics to the convocation ceremony. Their efforts not only added prestige to the event but also enhanced the overall experience for the graduates and attendees, making this year’s ceremony a memorable and inspiring occasion.


Ketan Sheth, chairman and managing director at Pooja Infracon Pvt. Ltd, India, is receiving his professional doctorate in construction and real estate. With a strong foundation in civil engineering, Sheth has been instrumental in steering the growth and success of numerous ventures within the construction sector. His unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and sustainable development has earned him a stellar reputation as a driving force in the industry.

This collaboration between Sudaco Group and EIU-Paris underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving academic excellence and celebrating the achievements of future leaders.

After the successful launch of Sudaco Group, a consultancy firm for higher education for professionals, Ms Sujany Rodrigues a seasoned entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in managing businesses of all kinds, have launched Sudaco Prime Events LLC, bringing her expertise to bear on the exciting world of international awards and convocation ceremonies with the support of Daniel Salter. Their main objectives are to provide clients with the very best solutions, delivered with respect and unmatched execution.


More news from KT Network