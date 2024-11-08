Success Resources Middle East announces gateway to MENA and National Achievers Congress 2024 events in Dubai

From (LtoR) Veronica Tan, co-founder of Success Resources Middle East; Mohanad Alwadiya, real-estate expert; Noor Kassim, founder of NK Consultancy and SQA Real Estate

Success Resources Middle East brings two signature events to town this November, empowering world business leaders and financial enthusiasts- the Gateway to MENA, taking place on the November 14-15 , followed by the National Achievers Congress happening from November 16-17, at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC Dubai. Opportunities for growth and prosperity in MENA and key strategies that bring financial success will take centre stage for top-notch industry experts.









The Gateway to MENA would connect international businesses, SMEs, and investors with a rapidly expanding Middle East and North Africa market. Organised by NK Consultancy in association with Success Resources Middle East, the event shall equip attendees with actionable strategies designed to expand operations, attract investment, and build scalable ventures. Noor Kassim, who is from Singapore, founder of NK Consultancy and SQA Real Estate, has been running her business in Dubai for 18 years; this has helped her open many doors for global brands looking to invest in this dynamic region.

Kassim said: "This event is a gateway for businesses entering the MENA market. Gateway to MENA will provide them with all the necessary knowledge, networks, and strategies to be successful." Participants can expect in-depth insights into MENA-specific expansion strategies, investment opportunities, and advice on navigating the region's legal landscape. Exclusive networking opportunities with regional investors will further spur potential collaborations and partnerships.

The National Achievers Congress 2024 will centre on financial growth and wealth-building, after Gateway to MENA. It has gained recognition globally as one of the largest platforms that features prominent speakers, including Vishen Lakhiani, founder and CEO, Mindvalley; Jeremy Schwartz, former CEO, Pandora; James Skinner, founder, AI Superhuman; Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman, Danube Group and real estate expert Mohanad Alwadiya. Topics to be discussed are expected to include financial resilience, market trend adjustments, and diversification of income streams. According to Veronica Tan, co-founder of Success Resources Middle East, also from Singapore: "We're mobilising a powerful movement of leaders of thought to inspire and equip the participants with all they need. National Achievers Congress is a real game-changer for individuals who take their success to heart both financially and personally." These back-to-back events are a must-attend for professionals and entrepreneurs who are eager to grow in the MENA market and advance their financial journeys.

For tickets and more information, visit Gateway to MENA and National Achievers Congress or contact Info.dubai@srglobal.com