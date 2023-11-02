‘Study in India Expo’ in UAE

Empowering the Indian diaspora with educational opportunities

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM

The Study in India Expo, a flagship event aimed at providing educational opportunities for the Indian diaspora, is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 3 and 4, and in Dubai on November 4 and 5. This expo serves as a crucial platform for Indian students living in the UAE to explore a diverse range of academic programmes and institutions within India.

The Study in India Expo will feature a wide spectrum of disciplines, including engineering, medicine, business, and humanities. Over 50 esteemed Indian universities, colleges, and boarding schools with recognised accreditation and ratings will be participating. Their representatives will provide valuable insights, offer counselling, and assist students and their families in making informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

In addition to higher education options, the expo will spotlight around 20 of India's leading boarding schools, ranging from hills to metro cities, spanning across various educational boards like IB, Cambridge, CBSE, and ICSE. These schools offer world-class infrastructure at an affordable fee range, providing an excellent opportunity for students to access high-quality education.

The Study in India Expo aims to address the needs of the Indian diaspora, offering comprehensive information on contemporary courses, scholarships, and admission criteria. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact directly with faculty members and alumni, gaining first-hand knowledge about the educational experience in India.

Commenting on the event, Sanjeev Bolia, founder and MD at Afairs Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., stated: "The Study in India Expo stands as a testament to our commitment to providing accessible education opportunities for the Indian diaspora. We believe that knowledge has the power to transform lives, and this expo is a step towards empowering our community through education. We're pleased to host the expo for the 11th consecutive year in the UAE."

The Expo brings great relief to Indian parents residing in the UAE, providing them with a convenient platform to explore suitable institutions in just a few hours. With over 50 institutions from 20 plus cities represented, attendees can make informed decisions about their children's educational future.

The Study in India Expo will be held in Abu Dhabi at Millennium Downtown, Sheikh Hamdan Street on November 3 and 4, and in Dubai at Millennium Plaza Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road on November 4 and 5.

Admission is free, and all are encouraged to attend. Register to attend at studyinindiaexpo.com/uae.