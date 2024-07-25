Streamlined business setup: A&A Associate’s new cost calculator offers clear path for entrepreneurs

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM

A&A Associate, a leading business setup consultancy in Dubai, has simplified the process for entrepreneurs looking to launch new businesses in the UAE with their all-new business setup cost calculator. This innovative and user-friendly tool assists aspiring founders by offering a clear understanding of the costs involved in setting up a business in the country, helping them choose the most economical options available.

"This business setup cost calculator has been created to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions," said Robin Philip, founder and CEO of A&A Associate, which was recognized earlier this year as one of the UAE's Best Workplaces for 2024. "Understanding the costs upfront can greatly simplify the process of starting a new business, and our tool is designed to offer that clarity and support. As a leading business setup company in the UAE, we understand the importance of delivering accurate and accessible information to aspiring business owners. Our goal is to remove barriers and simplify the entrepreneurial journey, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on what truly matters—building and growing their businesses."

Tailored cost estimates for effective business planning

The business setup cost calculator prompts users to input key business details, such as activity type and the number of shareholders. Using this information, the calculator generates precise cost estimates, providing the most cost-effective setup options tailored to each entrepreneur's specific needs. Accessible online, the calculator ensures accuracy and caters to all types of business requirements, making it an invaluable resource for new business owners.

End-to-end business setup services at no extra charge

To simplify the business setup process, A&A Associate is offering to manage the entire setup across various freezones without any additional service fees. Their expert team will handle all documentation and processes, including banking support, to ensure a smooth and efficient business launch. "We believe in providing holistic support to our clients," added Philip, whose company partnered with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) earlier this year to issue business licenses with a host of benefits that includes specialised door-to-door services like company formation and registration, PRO services, and corporate advisory, all brought under one roof by their unique Master Consultant programme. "By managing the entire setup process without extra charges, we aim to remove barriers and simplify the journey for new business owners. Our clients' success is our success." A&A Associate’s exceptional service quality has been recognised with the ‘Best Business Setup Consultancy Firm in the UAE’ award by Global Business Outlook and the ‘Great Place to Work’ award. These accolades highlight their commitment to delivering superior client service and fostering a supportive work environment. Based in the UAE, A&A Associate is a leading business setup consultancy firm dedicated to providing comprehensive services including business setup, legal advisory, and financial consulting. They strive to support entrepreneurs and businesses with expert guidance and unwavering support.

For more details about A&A Associate and their new business setup cost calculator, please visit https://calc.aaconsultancy.ae/.