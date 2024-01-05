SteelFab to host 275 exhibitors from 35 countries at Expo Centre Sharjah

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 12:18 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) announced that it has completed its preparations to host the 19th edition of the SteelFab 2024 exhibition — the biggest event of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa region.

From January 8 to 11, over 275 exhibitors from 35 countries, including major manufacturers, producers, and suppliers in the metalworking sector, will come together at ECS, which is organising the event with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition will showcase innovations by a large group of big-name brands, over 600 in number, which will present their newest welding, cutting, and fabrication techniques. The exhibitors will also display metalworking machinery and equipment capable of doubling the output of pipe manufacturing production lines and preparing prefabricated metal sheets, alongside the latest lifting and material handling systems employed across different industries.

Sultan Shattaf, director of the sales and marketing department at Expo Centre Sharjah, said the SteelFab exhibition plays an important role in inspiring entrepreneurs in the metalworking industries with practical insights and applications that, when implemented in the context of their enterprises and industrial facilities, lead to a marked difference in production and their ability to target new markets. He noted how the event and its participants are keeping abreast of all the latest developments in the steel fabrication sector, on which most relevant industries depend — foremost of all the structural and welding technology industry.

The exhibition’s 2024 edition, he said, will feature new global brand-names and exhibitors showcasing a range of equipment, machinery, and devices for the first time in the region. This fact shows how the event contributes to sustainable communication between the steel industry’s leaders and experts from Sharjah, familiarising them with the latest technologies and innovations that have played a part in the sector’s fourth industrial revolution. SteelFab also provides information and practical and professional knowledge through its programme of events which includes a series of specialised sessions and seminars discussing issues relevant to those operating in the sector.

The event, which will welcome in visitors from 10 am to 6pm daily, is set to gather leading manufacturers, producers, suppliers, and experts in the steel industry.