State-of-the-art ENT Head & Neck Institute opens at Burjeel Medical City

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 5:41 PM

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its offerings in complex care and pediatric sub-specialties, Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region, has launched a pioneering Head and Neck Institute at its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City. The Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute is designed to provide comprehensive and advanced services in the field of otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)-head and neck surgery. A dedicated Thyroid Parathyroid Center has been established as part of multidisciplinary team cooperation with the University of Kansas Medical Center, US, to provide comprehensive care for all thyroid-parathyroid disorders. The Institute offers a range of specialised treatments and procedures, reinforcing Burjeel Medical City’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare to patients in the UAE and beyond.

The Institute was launched in the presence of Dr Bushra Al-Mulla, director general of the Family Welfare Authority; Colonel Dr Mariam Al Nagbi, head of the Ministry of Interior’s Medical Department; Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, executive director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; John Sunil, group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Safeer Ahamed, group COO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr Ghuwaya Al-Neyadi, non-executive director of Burjeel Holdings; and Aysha Ali Ahmed Abdulla Almahri, deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City.

The specialised services include otology-neurotology, rhinology, hearing implants, head and neck surgery, laryngology, pediatric otolaryngology, and complex adult-pediatric airway management. Services also include cochlear implants, sinus allergy treatments, snoring treatment, advanced sinus and skull base surgery with stereotactic navigation, minimally invasive neck surgeries, complex head and neck surgery for benign and malignant conditions, pediatric airway endoscopy, hearing aids, and treatments for balance disorders. The Thyroid Parathyroid Center at the Institute delivers advanced treatments like laser thyroid-nodule treatment, minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries as well as complex and advanced surgery with neuromonitoring that will encompass the entire range of thyroid parathyroid conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Shaikh Irfan Basha, director of the Institute, said: "The launch of Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute reinforces our dedication to providing specialised, world-class care in the field of otolaryngology. We believe this Institute will positively impact those seeking specialised care for head and neck conditions in the region."

Dr Yogesh More, director of the Thyroid Parathyroid Center, highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary team approach and cooperation with the University of Kansas, US, in bringing world-class care to the region.

The Institute stands as the newest addition to Burjeel Medical City’s roster of complex care centers. As a prominent quaternary care institution in the UAE, Burjeel Medical City takes pride in its innovative offerings, which include the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center, the Paley Middle East Institute, and the Advanced Gynecology Institute. With the establishment of the ENT Head and Neck Institute, Burjeel Holdings continues its commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced care across a wide range of specialties, solidifying its position as a leader in complex healthcare services in the region.

