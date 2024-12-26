Star Plus to present 24th Indian Television Academy Awards on December 31

Star Plus is all set to present an exciting evening with The 24th Indian Television awards, lighting up your TV screen on December 31. The highly anticipated premiere promises audiences’ exclusive access to one of the biggest celebrations in the Indian Television industry. From watching your favourite stars walk the red carpet to musical and dance performances; the grand spectacle will celebrate entertainment at its best.

The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) are renowned for honouring excellence in television, Bollywood, and the OTT platforms. These prestigious awards spotlight the most outstanding television personalities and their remarkable accomplishments. This year, the ITA Awards will once again recognise the best performances across television, celebrating an array of creative brilliance and craft.

This year, the Awards will be hosted by the dynamic trio Krushna Abhisekh, Paritosh Tripathi, and Gaurav Khanna. The Technical Awards segment, hosted by the charming Rohit Roy will acknowledge the valuable contributions of teams behind the scenes. The grand event boasts electrifying performances by ‘Stars of Star’ with leading pairs from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Rab Rakha’, and ‘Udne Ki Asha’, setting the stage ablaze to usher in the New Year. Paying a tribute to cabaret, the sensational Nia Sharma, Hiba Nawab, and Natasha Bharadwaj will take audiences on a nostalgic journey with their performance. Meanwhile Bhavika Sharma, Gashmeer, Neil Bhatt, and Pranali Rathod will groove to some of 2024’s biggest hits. Celebrating the festivals of India on a global stage, ‘Tyohaar Ka Rang’ will feature Rupali Ganguly, Siddharth Nigam, and Abhisekh Nigam along with the Demolition Crew, portraying the true essence of Indian traditions. What’s more? Celebrating 40 years of the iconic Subhash Ghai movie, ‘Hero’ with the entire star cast and a stellar act by Krushal Ahuja and Shivangi Joshi will enchant the audiences. A tribute and musical extravaganza celebrating the chart-busting music composed by Bollywood’s favorite family, the Roshans, will have your feet tapping. Daler Mehndi, the original bhangra pop artist, will bring an impressive line-up of power-packed stage performances. That’s not all, the evening will continue with interactive gags interspersed with humor and enthralling performances, promising an unforgettable evening.

With an incredible lineup of celebrities and awe-inspiring performances, the 24th Indian Television Awards night is ready to captivate and entice viewers. To catch all the action, tune into Star Plus, available on eLife TV – Channel no. 246 and Yupp TV, on December 31. Watch the Blue Carpet at 7:00 pm followed by the main event at 7:30pm and technical awards at 11:30pm.