SRH leads transformation in rehabilitation landscape in UAE
Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), under the visionary leadership of CEO Dr Mishal Al Qasimi, has been a cornerstone in transforming the medical rehabilitation landscape in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, SRH has consistently set new benchmarks in patient care. Building on this legacy, SRH Hospital, in collaboration with Health Shield Medical Centre, is pioneering groundbreaking initiatives to further enhance the patient experience.
By prioritising excellence in patient experience, they are paving the way for a future where every individual receives the highest quality of care and support. Aligned closely with the trajectory and vision of the UAE, SRH Hospital strives to uphold the highest standards of healthcare excellence, serving as a model of innovation and progress in the region. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement, SRH Hospital is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of its patients and contributing to the advancement of healthcare in the UAE and beyond.
For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Centre's services please visit srh.ae or healthshield.ae or call +971 2 698 5555.