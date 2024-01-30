Sobha Realty contributes Dh5 million to BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

PNC Menon, chairman and founder, Sobha Realty.— Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 4:05 PM

PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, contributed Dh5 million to the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first hand-carved temple being built in Abu Dhabi, to enhance its facilities and services offered to devotees.

This reflects Sobha Realty’s unwavering commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR), which focuses on fostering an inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious society. It also emphasises the developer’s dedication to promoting cultural diversity, peace, tolerance, and religious harmony in the UAE.

Menon, said: "It is a great honour and privilege to contribute to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and support this social and cultural cause. This is consistent with our values and dedication to having a lasting positive impact on society. The donation reiterates our commitment to contributing to society and assisting the diverse cultural communities in the UAE, all of which play a key role in consolidating the nation's reputation for fostering an inclusive, tolerant, and diverse society."

With captivating design and architecture and remarkable craftsmanship, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is a cultural asset that serves as an embodiment of harmony and tolerance. Over 2,000 artisans in the state of Rajasthan in India have meticulously designed the intricate carvings on pillars, statues, and columns for this very first hand-sculpted Hindu temple, over the last four years. The temple cultivates a sense of tranquillity and spirituality amongst its guests, by offering a peaceful setting for prayer and meditation. By funding such projects that support various social and cultural causes, Sobha Realty aims to solidify its reputation as a responsible corporate entity.

Sobha Realty prioritises fulfilling its CSR goals and constantly embarks on a variety of exceptional projects that strive towards the betterment of the society. The company has positioned itself as one of the leading corporate philanthropy examples, through a number of humanitarian initiatives in the region as well as generous contributions for noble causes worldwide. Its partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in Dubai, and many other notable charitable organisations are in line with this mission and exemplifies its commitment to serving the needy.