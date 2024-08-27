SNATCH & GLOW announces opening of new location in Dubai
SNATCH & GLOW, the beauty brand founded by Kiana Djazeb, proudly announces the opening of its new location in Dubai.
This expansion follows the success of its flagship store in London and is an important step in the right direction for continued growth.
Djazeb established SNATCH & GLOW to be a symbol of excellence and empowerment for anyone trying to up their beauty game. Djazeb's path to becoming a well-known figure in the beauty industry has shown that it is a ruthless business and that she has the tenacity and devotion to be the go-to for anyone who needs some uplifting services in their life.
SNATCH & GLOW is a booming business with many locations that offer opulent five-star treatments and extensive training programs. It is now much more than just a beauty brand.
SNATCH & GLOW is a center for prospective beauticians as well as a location for beauty services. Djazeb was motivated to establish a place where women could get superior care and be given the opportunity to become leaders after noticing a deficiency of varied representation in entrepreneurial roles within the beauty industry. Djazeb has trained and supported hundreds of women to launch their own companies or advance their professions through SNATCH & GLOW.
The self-financed expansion of SNATCH & GLOW is one of its distinguishing features. In contrast to many companies that depend on outside capital. Due to Djazeb's meticulous money management and serious persistence, she was able to acquire venues, buy supplies, and keep growing her business without sacrificing quality. The brand's dedication to upholding high standards is seen by the thorough training that each employee receives, guaranteeing that every treatment meets or exceeds SNATCH & GLOW's five-star guarantee.
The success of SNATCH & GLOW has been largely attributed to the commitment to quality, which enables the company to provide high-class treatments that are both creative and efficient.
SNATCH & GLOW's designation as the UK's Best Training Academy has been a significant accomplishment. It further solidifies the brand's standing as one of the premier aesthetics businesses gaining entry into Dubai. Accredited by the KHDA, the Dubai center provides extensive training courses that enable students to use their newly acquired skills in a professional setting. Professionals and beauty fans alike consider SNATCH & GLOW to be a top destination due to its worldwide reach, smart techniques, and special treatments. Kiana plans to continue to grow SNATCH & GLOW, hoping to inspire young beauticians globally by establishing more training centers and treatment facilities.