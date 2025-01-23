Skill Craft Summit 2025 inspires global changemakers with a focus on leadership, innovation, and sustainability

The Skill Craft Summit 2025, hosted on January 11–12 at Amity University, brought together over 40 global visionaries, thought leaders, and changemakers for an extraordinary two-day event that redefined leadership, innovation, and sustainability. Organised by 16-year-old CEO of Courtesy Entertainment, Arhaan Ashish Jain, and a team of passionate volunteers, the summit highlighted the immense potential of youth leadership in driving meaningful change.

In collaboration with Harvard Alumni, the event served as a transformative platform, addressing critical skill-building and leadership needs in an ever-evolving global landscape. From AI-driven transformations and sustainability to entrepreneurship and future-ready leadership, the summit equipped attendees with actionable strategies to thrive in an age of constant change and opportunity.

The event showcased a stellar line-up of visionaries, featuring renowned global speakers who shared their expertise to inspire the audience. Deepak Bagla, former Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, delivered an electrifying keynote address on "Leadership in a Rapidly Changing World," emphasizing purpose-driven innovation. Andrea Prazakova, founder of Andreanow, explored "Balancing Innovation and Tradition in Business," offering insights on how organizations can thrive in complex environments.

Ashish Vijay, founder and chairman of AV Group and director at the International Colored Gemstone Association, conducted a session on "Legacy and Innovation," highlighting the balance between tradition and transformation in business. Munir Merali, senior advisor at AFIG Funds, inspired attendees with his talk on "Purpose-Driven Innovation and Sustainability," while Caroline Faraj, CNN VP for Arabia Services, captivated the audience with sessions on "Responsible Communication and Storytelling." Helen Wang, a visionary in healthcare and public health, led discussions on healthcare innovations and the integration of AI in the sector.

The summit’s interactive workshops were a standout feature, addressing pressing global challenges with themes such as AI and robotics, which explored transformative AI applications across industries while highlighting career opportunities and ethical challenges. Climate tech and sustainability discussions focused on corporate responsibility, cutting-edge technologies, and strategies to combat climate change. Healthcare innovations delved into advancements in genetics, epigenetics, and AI-powered personalised medicine. The entrepreneurship and branding workshop offered comprehensive guidance on building impactful brands and launching purpose-driven startups. Meanwhile, the session on strategic philanthropy emphasised aligning innovation with community impact to create lasting societal change. Additionally, fast-paced lightning talks ignited innovation in just five minutes, while competitions encouraged participants to present groundbreaking solutions to environmental and economic challenges. Reflecting on the success of the event, Arhaan Ashish Jain, CEO of Courtesy Entertainment, remarked, "Skill Craft Summit 2025 was not just an event—it was a movement. By bringing together visionaries from around the world, we created a platform for individuals to think bigger, collaborate deeply, and create meaningful change. This summit redefines how we equip ourselves to face the future."

Skill Craft Summit 2025 concluded with a powerful call to action: embrace innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to navigate the complexities of a fast-changing world. The summit’s resounding success underscores the critical role of platforms like these in empowering the next generation of leaders and changemakers.