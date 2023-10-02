Silicon Valley meets India via PromptTech

Employees of PromptTech

We generally hear about Indian companies aspiring to reach out to Silicon Valley. But what if Silicon Valley is reaching out to Indian companies? That is made possible by PromptTech, the company making waves in the world of retail tech. In the fast-paced realm of retail, it's imperative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to have technology that not only caters to their present requirements but also accommodates future changes. This space is now either inflexible, unstable or populated with expensive SaaS models and unbranded software.

PromptTech is revolutionising the retail tech space by infusing technology which is flexible, affordable, and reliable. They provide customisable solutions for a lifetime, tailor-made to suit the distinctive needs of each business.

Silicon Valley Meets India

PromptTech established a research and development division in Silicon Valley, the global hub for tech innovation. Meanwhile, the delivery division is in India which allows them to provide these cutting-edge solutions at competitive prices. This dual presence gives them the unique ability to innovate quickly while maintaining affordability. "Our main objective is to assist and be a growth partner of small and medium enterprises, which often have a hard time growing because of these issues," the founder Aby Abraham elaborates on the vision of this initiative.

Understanding Challenges in the Retail Space

Typically, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector rely on either Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms or unbranded local software vendors to manage their operations. The SaaS model may appear convenient, but it frequently falls short when a company is in its early stages and still in the process of figuring out and refining its operations. Customisations are often cumbersome and expensive. This lack of flexibility can hinder growth and adaptability, making it a less ideal choice for SMEs and start-ups.

The unbranded software companies offer seemingly competitive prices but often lack the stability and reliability that businesses need. Furthermore, any future changes or customizations tend to come with hefty charges.

The Rise of PromptTech

Understanding the limitations that SMEs and startups face in terms of budget and technological know-how, the company designs their systems to meet these specific needs. They offer lifetime customisation, which means as your business grows and changes, the technology can seamlessly adapt to your evolving business requirements without breaking the bank. The three core values that PromptTech brings are affordability, adaptability and reliability. These three values are shaped by the three facts that stare at many of Indian companies.

High costs can be a barrier for smaller companies and as businesses are dynamic entities —they evolve. The technology they use should be capable of evolving with them. Unlike unbranded software companies, which don’t stand the test of time, the need for affordable, adaptable and reliable companies is on the rise.

The Need for a RetailTech Partner

The emerging idea is that of being a ‘RetailTech Partner’ that understands the needs and limitations of SMEs and startups, who offers tailor-made, flexible, and affordable solutions that are designed to grow your business.

In a market filled with rigid and costly options, PromptTech comes as a breath of fresh air with a focus on delivering lifetime value through customisable, reliable, and budget-friendly retail technology solutions. With its roots firmly planted in both Silicon Valley and India, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

So, if you are a small or medium-sized business looking for a technology solution that understands your requirements, provides flexibility, and won't drain your budget, look no further – Explore PromptTech.