Shipfinex secures $1.5 million seed funding; partners with Gaurav Mehta to revolutionise maritime finance

Shipfinex, a pioneering maritime fintech platform, has announced the successful closure of its $1.5 million seed funding round. The investment was led by Gaurav Mehta, chairman of Best Oasis Limited and SPM Shipping DMCC, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership poised to transform access to maritime assets through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Mehta, a distinguished leader in the maritime sector, brings decades of expertise in ship acquisition and asset management. Under his leadership, Best Oasis has emerged as a global leader in ship cash-buying and energy asset markets, setting benchmarks for excellence and innovation. His unparalleled insights, combined with Shipfinex’s technological ambition, promise to reshape the industry.

Other notable investors in this round include Vivek Seth, senior vice president at ADNOC Logistics & Services, and Yasovardhan Chinni, founder of Nanlian Ship Management LLC, further underscoring the platform's strong appeal among maritime and financial leaders.

Shipfinex is on a mission to democratise maritime finance by leveraging blockchain technology to enable fractional ownership of maritime assets. The funds raised will be instrumental in advancing the company’s growth, facilitating regulatory compliance with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), and building a secure marketplace for Maritime Asset Tokens (MATs).

"Shipfinex represents a transformative step forward in maritime finance, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the sector," said Mehta. "I am thrilled to support this innovative platform as it redefines how global investors approach maritime assets." The collaboration between Shipfinex and Mehta creates a powerful synergy, uniting Shipfinex’s blockchain expertise with Mehta’s proven leadership in maritime operations and asset management. This partnership is expected to accelerate the platform’s growth and further its mission of driving innovation in the industry. Vikas Pandey, CEO and co-founder of Shipfinex, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Mehta’s support and invaluable industry knowledge are critical as we work to broaden investment opportunities and redefine access to maritime finance." As Shipfinex continues to lead the way in maritime tokenisation, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to creating secure, compliant, and inclusive investment opportunities. With its first-mover advantage, Shipfinex is well-positioned to shape the future of digital asset-backed maritime investments on a global scale.

