Sheikha Mooza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum visits Miss Fab and Diamond Store in Deira

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM

Miss Fab Jewellery and Diamond Store is thrilled to announce the esteemed visit of Sheikha Mooza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum to their establishment. This event marks a significant moment of recognition for Miss Fab as it continues to uphold its reputation for exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled elegance.

As a beacon of luxury and sophistication, Miss Fab Jewellery and Diamond Store offers a stunning array of meticulously crafted jewellery pieces and diamonds of exceptional quality.

Sheikha Mooza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum's visit underscores the store's esteemed reputation and its dedication to serving clientele of the highest calibre. It was indeed a special and memorable occasion for Miss Grace Alzate and her business partner, Dr Mohammed Al Jasmi, the owners of Miss Fab Jewelry.

Having Sheikha Mooza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, alongside Philippine Consul General-designate Marford Angeles visit their store was an honour and a significant recognition of their work. Miss Grace Alzate expressed gratitude, stating, "Our hearts are filled with gratitude and a sense of wonder at the unexpected paths our journey has taken us. In these moments of overwhelming joy, we find strength and trust in the journey ahead, confident that amazing opportunities await."

The visit also welcomed vice consul Jim Jimeno, secretary Zeinab from the office of Madam Jenifer Daño, Josie Conlu of the Filipino community, and select members of the digital print media and social influencers.

Shop: Ground floor, Al Warba Centre, Al Murraqabat, Deira