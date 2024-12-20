SHEGLAM and Lifestyle at Centrepoint mark one year of partnership in the Middle East

Global beauty giant SHEGLAM proudly marks its first anniversary in partnership with Lifestyle at Centrepoint, celebrating a year of redefining beauty retail in the Middle East. This milestone commemorates the brand’s commitment to empowering beauty enthusiasts in the region with high-quality, innovative cosmetics while strengthening its position as a leader in the Middle East’s beauty market.

Over the past year, the partnership between SHEGLAM and Lifestyle at Centrepoint has brought customers an immersive and personalised shopping experience, merging convenience with the latest beauty trends. To commemorate one glamorous year, SHEGLAM is hosting a special anniversary event at the Lifestyle at Centrepoint store in City Centre Mirdif from December 19, 2024 to January 2, 2025. Shoppers who spend Dh150 or more will also receive complimentary makeovers from professional makeup artists, offering a firsthand experience of SHEGLAM’s trendsetting product range.

SHEGLAM’s first year of success with Lifestyle at Centrepoint is a promise of continued excellence in elevating the beauty experience. As SHEGLAM looks forward to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to express themselves boldly and beautifully.