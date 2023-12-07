Sheeraz Hasan awarded Media Personality of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Award Show in Dubai

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 4:48 PM

In a dazzling event that brought the stars to Earth, Sheeraz Hasan clinched the prestigious Media Personality of the Year award at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2023, hosted at the opulent Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. This accolade cements Hasan's status as a titan in the celebrity media strategy world, a domain where his name resonates with respect and awe.

Spearheading FAME by SHEERAZ, Hasan has not only redefined the digital era's fame game but also set unprecedented benchmarks in media and entertainment. His knack for amplifying the voices and stories of celebrities has garnered him recognition beyond borders, especially in the dynamic landscapes of the UAE and global media.

Hasan's roster of clientele reads like a who's who of Hollywood: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Jake and Logan Paul, and the resurgent Lindsay Lohan. His strategic mastery has escalated their careers, earning global media attention and acclaim.

The Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2023, graced by government VIPs and corporate moguls from diverse sectors like real estate, crypto, and finance, was a fitting backdrop for Hasan's moment of glory. His achievement here is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of inspiration, showcasing his unparalleled ability to navigate and shape the celebrity media landscape.

Beyond the glitz, Hasan's impact is quantifiable: a staggering $3 billion in earned media, solidifying his title as the world's most influential fame dealer.

Reflecting on the award, Hasan shares: "This honour is a powerful reminder of our journey so far and the exciting path that lies ahead. It's about evolving, innovating, and continuing to craft the narratives that capture the world's imagination."

For Hasan, this recognition is less an end and more a launchpad into uncharted territories of media strategy. As he steps into these new realms, the industry watches, eager to witness the next ground-breaking moves of a true media strategy maestro.

For more information, please contact: Email: Sheeraz@fame.me