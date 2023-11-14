Sharjah to host the first Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Expo

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:09 PM

In order to promote the chair industry cluster of Anji, the company expands the international influence and brand awareness of Anji Green Home. With the brand cognition inertia of 'World Chair-Anji Made', the Economy and Information Technology Department of Zhejiang, Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, Huzhou Municipal People's Government as the supporting units, the Anji County Economic and Information Technology Bureau and Anji County Commerce Bureau successfully organised the press conference to officially launch the first Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Expo. Hosted by Anji County People's Government, a well-attended event was held in the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce Building on November 8.

Follow us on







Fu Haifei, director of Anji County Economic and Information Technology Bureau, presided over the Press Conference accompanied by Tang Chunyan, director of Anji County Commerce Bureau who gracefully answered questions from the media reporters.

Hamad Obaid Al Shamsi, regional investment promotion manager of Sharjah FDI Office along with Sultan Shattaf, commercial director of Expo Centre Sharjah (member of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce) also attended the conference and delivered an insightful and informative speech.

More than 20 news media and PR agencies from the UAE attended the conference.

Haifei quoted: “The Anji Home industry has a long history and in 1981, Anji produced China's first five-wheeled swivel chair and at present, the Anji chair industry can provide a full range of services such as office and home systems to meet various application scenarios. Anji chair industry is massive and production output accounts for one-third of China's domestic market while exports account for one-half of the country’s output. Furthermore, China's seat production is the world's largest office chair research and development production base.”

The Anji home furniture industry attaches great importance to the Middle East market and leading companies, including, Henglin Home Furnishings, Damons Furniture， Zhejiang Meimin, Furniture Technology, Anji Wanbao Intelligent Home Technology, Anji Chaoya Furniture and many more. Over the years, these partnership had successful business cooperation with Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle East countries. Haifei added: “During the Expo in December, Anji will present its distinctive white tea for everyone to taste and will also showcase Anji bamboo crafts to guests and visitors attending the Expo. There will also be a variety of lottery activities and every audience at the exhibition venue will be given a souvenir while VIP customers with purchasing intentions will win a special gift”.

During the press conference, Shamsi, regional investment promotion manager of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) delivered a speech and highlighted the investment and trade opportunities and business incentives of Sharjah and eagerly looking forward to fruitful cooperation with Anji.

Sultan Shattaf, the commercial director of Expo Centre Sharjah (member of Sharjah Chamber), affirmed the advantages of Anji Furniture in production scale, market share, brand influence and other aspects, and expressed his strong support and warm expectations for the first Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Expo.

In addition, Tang Chunyan, director of Anji County Commerce Bureau, answered questions from reporters and emphasised "the distinct characteristics and advantages of the Anji Chair industry and the business cooperation between Anji Chair industry and the Middle East and well-known global brands".

It was highlighted during the Press Conference that the first Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Expo will be held in Sharjah Expo Center from December 11-13, wherein 18 furniture companies along with 8 tea and bamboo companies from Anji will participate and actively seek trade and investment opportunities and business partnership with entrepreneurs and traders in the UAE and across the Middle East. The exhibition will cover 10,000 sqm of exhibition space and the expo is expected to attract 10,000 visitors.